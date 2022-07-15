The last 12 Clemson 1,000-yard seasons
Fans often throw Clemson into conversations for the nickname “WRU” because of the program’s history of producing great wide receivers, but people shouldn’t discredit the Tigers’ ability to pump out game-changing running backs.
Since 2000, Clemson has had 12 1,000-yard seasons from eight different rushers, four of which did it two times a piece.
Among them is the ACC’s all-time leading rusher, Travis Etienne , who rushed for just under 5,000 yards in his four seasons at Clemson.
As for Etienne’s replacement, Will Shipley is likely the next player to surpass the three-digit mark, as he rushed for 739 yards as a freshman in 2021.
With the start of the 2022 season under two months away, Shipley will soon have his chance to earn a spot on this list, but for now, here are Clemson’s last 12 1,000-yard seasons.
2019- Travis EtienneRushing yards: 1,614
2018- Travis EtienneRushing yards: 1,658
2016- Wayne GallmanRushing yards: 1,133
2015- Wayne GallmanRushing yards: 1,514
2013- Roderick McDowellRushing yards: 1,025
2012- Andre EllingtonRushing yards: 1,081
2011- Andre EllingtonRushing yards: 1,178
2009- C.J. SpillerRushing yards: 1,212
2007- James DavisRushing yards: 1,064
2006- James DavisRushing yards: 1,187
2001- Woodrow DantzlerRushing yards: 1,004
2000- Travis ZacheryRushing yards: 1,012
