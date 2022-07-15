The last 12 Clemson 1,000-yard seasons

Fans often throw Clemson into conversations for the nickname “WRU” because of the program’s history of producing great wide receivers, but people shouldn’t discredit the Tigers’ ability to pump out game-changing running backs.

Since 2000, Clemson has had 12 1,000-yard seasons from eight different rushers, four of which did it two times a piece.

Among them is the ACC’s all-time leading rusher, Travis Etienne , who rushed for just under 5,000 yards in his four seasons at Clemson.

As for Etienne’s replacement, Will Shipley is likely the next player to surpass the three-digit mark, as he rushed for 739 yards as a freshman in 2021.

With the start of the 2022 season under two months away, Shipley will soon have his chance to earn a spot on this list, but for now, here are Clemson’s last 12 1,000-yard seasons.

2019- Travis Etienne

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY NETWORK

Rushing yards: 1,614

2018- Travis Etienne

Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP

Rushing yards: 1,658

2016- Wayne Gallman

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 1,133

2015- Wayne Gallman

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 1,514

2013- Roderick McDowell

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 1,025

2012- Andre Ellington

Daniel Shirey-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 1,081

2011- Andre Ellington

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 1,178

2009- C.J. Spiller

Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 1,212

2007- James Davis

Dale Zanine USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 1,064

2006- James Davis

Bart Boatwright/Staff, The Greenville News

Rushing yards: 1,187

2001- Woodrow Dantzler

Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rushing yards: 1,004

2000- Travis Zachery

AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain

Rushing yards: 1,012

