ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Significant jump in levels of COVID in Mass. wastewater as highly infectious BA.5 variant spreads

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RLMOG_0gh0uMzv00
WHO is monitoring COVID-19 sublineage

BOSTON — The levels of COVID-19 in wastewater jumped significantly in the last week, in part due to the emergence of the new highly infectious BA.5 variant.

In Boston, COVID-19 levels in wastewater shot up by 21 percent as new cases in the city increased by 38.9 percent over the last seven days, the Boston Public Health Commission said. Hospital admissions are also up 24.6 percent and the community positivity is currently at 10.1 percent.

The recent upticks in the city’s COVID-19 metrics are primarily due to the emergence of the highly infectious BA.5 variant, which now accounts for most COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, according to health officials.

Officials are now urging people to mask up when indoors with many people and to test after attending big events.

“Cases are increasing, as are hospitalizations. We are following our citywide trends closely, and we suggest that everyone follow recommended precautions to reduce risk,” Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health and Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission, said in a statement. “Based on current trends, it is essential that people protect themselves and others by wearing masks within indoor crowded settings, testing, isolating if they’re sick, and staying up to date with their vaccinations which will reduce the risk of severe illness from COVID-19.”

Last week, the CDC elevated Suffolk County to medium community risk for COVID-19.

About 74 percent of Boston residents are fully vaccinated, data indicates.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 20

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcboston.com

Incubation Period For COVID: How Long Should You Quarantine With Virus?

As COVID-19 cases continue to spread across Greater Boston, there may be lingering questions over the quarantine period and how long patients are contagious. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, five Massachusetts counties are now rated at "medium" community level for COVID, including Suffolk, which includes Boston. A handful of other counties across New England are also considered medium risk.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Boston's New COVID Variant Guidance: When Should You Wear a Mask?

Boston issued a new COVID warning on Friday as cases continue to increase, including new mask guidance. Over the past seven days, new COVID cases have increased by 38.9%. These new infections are driving up the city's positivity rate, which stands at just over 10%. There have also been about 151 people in the hospital with COVID each day over the past seven days. Instances of severe illness, however, remain low.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Boston Urges Mask Wearing Indoors, Commuters React

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — As the new BA.5 Omicron subvariant leads to spiking COVID cases here in Massachusetts and around the country, the city of Boston is once again advising indoor masking in crowded spaces to help stop the spread. On Thursday, the Boston Public Health Commission said cases...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Health
Eyewitness News

Gov. addresses latest COVID variant as infections climb nationwide

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - More than two-years since the start of pandemic, COVID-19 remains a public health threat. Gov. Ned Lamont addressed the virus’s latest B-5 variant at 11 a.m. on Monday in Bridgeport. Health experts say the latest variant is quite contagious. Lamont and other state officials held...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. hiker flown to hospital after suffering medical episode on NH mountain

BEAN'S PURCHASE, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was flown to the hospital after he suffered a medical episode while hiking a mountain in New Hampshire on Sunday afternoon. Crews responding to a call for a medical emergency on the summit of Mount Pierce around 2:30 p.m. found a hiker who was in need of immediate treatment, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Boston Issues New COVID Warning, Urges Return to Indoor Mask Wearing

COVID cases are once again creeping back up in Boston. New data released Friday from the Boston Public Health Commission shows cases are rising. Over past seven days, new COVID cases have increased by 38.9%. These new infections are driving up the city's positivity rate, which stands at just over 10%. There's also been about 151 people in the hospital with COVID each day over the past seven days.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts is falling behind on returning empty bottles and cans

BOSTON - Massachusetts is falling behind on returning empty bottles and cans.A new report from the Container Recycling Institute finds only 38% of eligible bottles were returned for a 5-cent deposit last year. That's down from 50% in 2019.Massachusetts has the lowest return rate of all states with bottle bills, according to the report. Neighboring New York had a 70% redemption rate in 2021. "In Massachusetts, it is estimated that currently only one-quarter of the retailers required to accept back bottles and cans are doing so," the report says.The institute is calling for higher deposit amounts and notes there is a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Boston Public
WBEC AM

MA is Seeing This Virus for the First Time in 2022: Flu-Like Illness

Folks throughout the Berkshires, Massachusetts, New England, and beyond have had their share of viruses to the point where I think we have met our cap. Obviously, COVID-19 has been the big one for over two years now and it's not gone yet. The virus is still lurking in the shadows as more variants are making their way to the party. Then folks throughout Massachusetts have had to deal with the tick-borne Powassan virus which causes symptoms such as nausea, chest pains, an altered mental state, and more. This virus has even been fatal in some cases which you can read more about by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Massachusetts Board of Medicine takes disciplinary action

WAKEFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine has taken disciplinary action against three doctors. The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine licenses more than 40,000 physicians, osteopaths and acupuncturists. The Board was created in 1894 to “protect the public health and safety by setting standards for the practice of medicine and ensuring that doctors who practice in the Commonwealth are appropriately qualified and competent.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

CDC warns of dangerous virus infecting babies in multiple states

(HealthDay News) — A virus dangerous to infants is spreading across the United States, and parents and pediatricians should be on the lookout for symptoms, federal health officials say. Parechovirus has caused at least one infant death and has cropped up in multiple states since May, according to a health advisory issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Human parechoviruses are common childhood pathogens that are transmitted...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wabi.tv

COVID-19 hospitalizations rise across Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The newest COVID-19 variant is serving as a reminder the coronavirus is not finished with us yet as COVID-19 hepatizations continue to increase in Maine. The Maine CDC says 131 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s an increase of 21 from a week...
MAINE STATE
MassLive.com

Massachusetts colleges may soon be required to provide medication abortion at campus health centers: ‘Absolutely a measure that would further gender justice’

Massachusetts college students may soon be able to access medication abortion at their on-campus health centers — rather than trekking hours on public transit to reach the nearest abortion care provider, all to obtain two pills they will ultimately take in the comfort of their own homes. The push...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

Highly contagious COVID variant causing nationwide spike in cases

BOSTON (CBS) - As COVID cases and hospitalizations are rising in parts of the country yet again, local experts are weighing in on what the latest variant means for Massachusetts.With Omicron BA.5 as the dominant strain now, many people in our state are getting COVID for the second or third time. That includes Michael Zahornacky of Natick, who had COVID-19 once in September 2021 when it was the Delta variant, and now has it again. "I'm congested, I can feel it in my head," he said. "I have a little bit of a headache today that I didn't have yesterday."However,...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
108K+
Followers
117K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy