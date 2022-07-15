Significant jump in levels of COVID in Mass. wastewater as highly infectious BA.5 variant spreads

WHO is monitoring COVID-19 sublineage

BOSTON — The levels of COVID-19 in wastewater jumped significantly in the last week, in part due to the emergence of the new highly infectious BA.5 variant.

In Boston, COVID-19 levels in wastewater shot up by 21 percent as new cases in the city increased by 38.9 percent over the last seven days, the Boston Public Health Commission said. Hospital admissions are also up 24.6 percent and the community positivity is currently at 10.1 percent.

The recent upticks in the city’s COVID-19 metrics are primarily due to the emergence of the highly infectious BA.5 variant, which now accounts for most COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, according to health officials.

Officials are now urging people to mask up when indoors with many people and to test after attending big events.

“Cases are increasing, as are hospitalizations. We are following our citywide trends closely, and we suggest that everyone follow recommended precautions to reduce risk,” Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health and Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission, said in a statement. “Based on current trends, it is essential that people protect themselves and others by wearing masks within indoor crowded settings, testing, isolating if they’re sick, and staying up to date with their vaccinations which will reduce the risk of severe illness from COVID-19.”

Last week, the CDC elevated Suffolk County to medium community risk for COVID-19.

About 74 percent of Boston residents are fully vaccinated, data indicates.

