World Athletics Championships viewing guide; how and when to watch current, former Oregon athletes

Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

After no shortage of preparation and anticipation, the World Athletics Championships kick off at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field in Eugene Friday afternoon.

For the first time ever, the track and field world championships are being held in the U.S. and will span from July 15-24. Eugene will welcome more than 2,000 athletes from more than 200 nations during a meet that will put TrackTown USA in the global spotlight.

The event features plenty of athletes with ties to the University of Oregon.

Here’s a rundown of which current and former Ducks will be representing their respective countries at Hayward Field in the coming days, and how you can watch them. All listed times are Pacific Standard.

The World Athletics Championships will air on NBC and stream and NBCSports.com and Peacock.

All entries listed are competing in preliminary heats unless otherwise noted. This list will be updated if and when an athlete advances in their respective event.

Friday, July 15

Jillian Weir, Canada: women’s hammer — 12 p.m.

women’s hammer — 12 p.m. Jessica Hull, Australia: women’s 1,500 meters — 6:10 p.m.

women’s 1,500 meters — 6:10 p.m. Tristan James, Dominica: men’s long jump — 6:10 p.m.

Saturday, July 16

Devon Allen, USA: men’s 110 hurdles — 11:25 a.m.

men’s 110 hurdles — 11:25 a.m. Kemba Nelson, Jamaica: women’s 100 meters — 5:10 p.m.

women’s 100 meters — 5:10 p.m. Johnny Gregorek, USA : men’s 1,500 meters — 6:30 p.m.

: men’s 1,500 meters — 6:30 p.m. Sam Prakel, USA: men’s 1,500 meters — 6:30 p.m.

men’s 1,500 meters — 6:30 p.m. Cooper Teare, USA: men’s 1,500 meters — 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 17

Galen Rupp, USA: men’s marathon (FINAL) — 6:15 a.m.

Monday, July 18

Jenna Prandini, USA: women’s 200 meters — 6 p.m.

Thursday, July 21

Raevyn Rogers , USA: women’s 800 meters — 5:10 p.m.

, women’s 800 meters — 5:10 p.m. Emmanuel Ihemeje, Italy: men’s triple jump — 6:20 p.m.

Friday, July 22

Kemba Nelson, Jamaica: women’s 4×100 relay — 5:40 p.m

women’s 4×100 relay — 5:40 p.m Kyree King, USA: men’s 4×100 relay — 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, July 23