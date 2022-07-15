ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

World Athletics Championships viewing guide; how and when to watch current, former Oregon athletes

By Jarrid Denney about 10 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vDSb7_0gh0tluB00
Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

After no shortage of preparation and anticipation, the World Athletics Championships kick off at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field in Eugene Friday afternoon.

For the first time ever, the track and field world championships are being held in the U.S. and will span from July 15-24. Eugene will welcome more than 2,000 athletes from more than 200 nations during a meet that will put TrackTown USA in the global spotlight.

The event features plenty of athletes with ties to the University of Oregon.

Here’s a rundown of which current and former Ducks will be representing their respective countries at Hayward Field in the coming days, and how you can watch them. All listed times are Pacific Standard.

The World Athletics Championships will air on NBC and stream and NBCSports.com and Peacock.

All entries listed are competing in preliminary heats unless otherwise noted. This list will be updated if and when an athlete advances in their respective event.

Friday, July 15

  • Jillian Weir, Canada: women’s hammer — 12 p.m.
  • Jessica Hull, Australia: women’s 1,500 meters — 6:10 p.m.
  • Tristan James, Dominica: men’s long jump — 6:10 p.m.

Saturday, July 16

  • Devon Allen, USA: men’s 110 hurdles — 11:25 a.m.
  • Kemba Nelson, Jamaica: women’s 100 meters — 5:10 p.m.
  • Johnny Gregorek, USA: men’s 1,500 meters — 6:30 p.m.
  • Sam Prakel, USA: men’s 1,500 meters — 6:30 p.m.
  • Cooper Teare, USA: men’s 1,500 meters — 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 17

  • Galen Rupp, USA: men’s marathon (FINAL) — 6:15 a.m.

Monday, July 18

  • Jenna Prandini, USA: women’s 200 meters — 6 p.m.

Thursday, July 21

  • Raevyn Rogers, USA: women’s 800 meters — 5:10 p.m.
  • Emmanuel Ihemeje, Italy: men’s triple jump — 6:20 p.m.

Friday, July 22

  • Kemba Nelson, Jamaica: women’s 4×100 relay — 5:40 p.m
  • Kyree King, USA: men’s 4×100 relay — 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, July 23

  • Alaysha Johnson, USA: women’s 100 hurdles — 11:20 a.m.
  • Shana Grebo, France: women’s 4×400 relay — 5:10 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Guardian

Duo banned from World Athletics Championships for doping offences

The first World Athletics Championships in America has been rocked after a rising US 400m star was kicked out for tampering with the anti-doping process, while a top Kenyan runner, who has won the Boston and Chicago marathons, was also suspended after testing positive. The Athletics Integrity Unit confirmed on...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
NBC Sports

How to watch USWNT vs. Canada in 2022 CONCACAF W Final

The 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship Final will be a battle between two familiar foes: the U.S. Women’s National Team and Canada. Both teams already used the tournament to qualify for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup since each squad finished first in its respective group, but with a trophy and a ticket to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris on the line, the stakes will definitely be high.
FIFA
thecomeback.com

Former PGA Tour champion blasts “disgusting” LIV Golf players

Ken Green isn’t exactly the kind of golfer who tends to stick up for the PGA Tour. The five-time tour winner and 1989 Ryder Cup participant clashed with tour brass for years. However, when it comes to golfers who left to take the money with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, he does not mince words.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devon Allen
Person
Jenna Prandini
Person
Jessica Hull
Person
Raevyn Rogers
Person
Galen Rupp
Person
Jillian Weir
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Notre Dame Rumor

Notre Dame is finally going to join a conference with the Big Ten and SEC adding big-time schools like Oklahoma, Texas, UCLA and USC, right?. According to a report from CBS Sports, Notre Dame is targeting a huge TV deal to stay independent. "Notre Dame targeting $75 million annual media...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN

'We did it': Fred Kerley leads first American sweep of 100 meters at world championships in 31 years

EUGENE, Ore. -- Before the race, U.S. fighter jets zoomed over the stadium. Then, down on the track, Americans flashed a different kind of speed. Fred Kerley led the charge Saturday on an All-American night for track and field, headlining the first U.S. sweep of the sport's marquee event, the men's 100, in 31 years at the worlds. It placed a red-white-and-blue stamp on Day 2 of the first championships held on American soil.
EUGENE, OR
The Independent

Simone Biles becomes youngest living person to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Joe Biden has awarded Olympic gymnast Simone Biles the Presidential Medal of Freedom, making her the youngest living person to ever receive the honour. The 25-year-old Olympic medalist is among the 17 honorees who were awarded the nation’s highest civilian honour on Thursday 7 July. Apart from being the most decorated US gymnast in history – winning 32 Olympic and World Champion medals – Biles has also been an outspoken advocate for mental health and sexual assault survivors.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Track And Field#Jamaica#Ducks#Nbcsports Com#Peacock
On3.com

WATCH: The Rock visits Jackson State, Deion Sanders

Jackson State had a special visitor on its campus on Saturday. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson showed up as the Tigers hosted the HBCU Showcase portion of the XFL showcase series. Johnson walked up to Sanders, who promptly took a knee and bowed in The Rock’s honor. Jackson State...
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
960 The Ref

Eagles hopeful Devon Allen disqualified from track world championships on controversial false start

Sunday was supposed to be Devon Allen's time to shine. Instead, heartbreak on his home track ended his world championships by the slimmest of margins. The Oregon graduate and Philadelphia Eagles hopeful lined up for the 110-meter hurdle final at the world track and field championships in Eugene with a shot at making the podium. But he was disqualified thanks to a false start imperceptible to the human eye.
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
63K+
Followers
58K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy