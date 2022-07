PHILADELPHIA, PA — Insomnia Cookies recently announced the launch of their own ice cream line, Cookies IN Ice Cream, to satisfy sweets cravings just in time for National Ice Cream Day. Inspired by the world’s most indulgent pairing, Insomnia’s newest creation takes their delicious, warm cookies and mixes them IN their own formula of super premium ice cream, creating a cool treat that will have Insomniacs licking up every last drip. The late-night bakery is now serving up scoops of its Cookies IN Ice Cream at more than 65 of their Mid-Atlantic locations, with plans to expand the line to all 220+ stores nationwide soon.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO