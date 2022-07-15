ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvin Mims explains how Dillon Gabriel has assumed an important leadership role

By Nikki Chavanelle about 5 hours
 3 days ago
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Following quarterback Dillon Gabriel‘s appearance with the ESPN crew at Big 12 media days, his top Oklahoma junior wide receiver Marvin Mims hit the set and rained praise down on him.

“He brings elite leadership,” Mims said. “He’s there for everybody and he has a good connection with everybody. As far as his look to the outside world, he doesn’t really care, he just wants to play football and going onto the field, he brings tremendous arm strength, tremendous accuracy and he can move well, in and out of the pocket. I’m just looking forward to playing with him.”

Gabriel hasn’t played a game yet for the Sooners but his resume speaks for itself. At UCF, he threw for more than 8,000 yards and 70 touchdowns with just 14 interceptions.

Gabriel and Jeff Lebby had the offensive scheme down pat at UCF and Mims noted that his quarterback has stepped up to get the whole offense on the same page this summer.

“We only have so much meeting time that we can work with the coaches so Dillon’s calling people up to his house, doing all types of stuff,” Mims said. “We had a little retreat with the offense and we were going over the plays, Dillon knows it like the back of his hand. He’s run the offense for two years, he knows exactly what he’s doing, he’s comfortable with it.”

Gabriels’ familiarity with Jeff Lebby’s system is definitely an advantage for Mims and the rest of the Sooners receivers. Mims is still chasing his first 1,000-yard season and could use it to move up draft boards for 2023.

Mims touts speed of Jeff Lebby offense

In the interview with the ESPN crew, Mims opened up about the key factor in Jeff Lebby’s offense.

“We’re going to play real fast, speed, speed, speed,” Mims said. “That’s the only thing he really cares about. I mean, he’ll talk about it all the time. If we’re not getting lined up fast enough he’ll get on us but I’m really excited to play in Jeff Lebby’s offense. He’s a great guy, great family, he’s just great to be around.”

