Ole Miss baseball “Tour of Champions” will take title trophy on 13 stops in Tennessee and Mississippi
OLE MISS ATHLETICS MEDIA RELATIONS | Ole Miss has announced its “Tour of Champions”, presented by Mid-South Ford Dealers, Visit Oxford and Farm Bureau Insurance, for the 2022 NCAA Baseball National Championship Trophy.
The tour will give fans the chance to see the trophy Ole Miss captured last month at the College World Series up close and in person.
The trophy will make 13 stops throughout Mississippi and southern Tennessee during the “Tour of Champions” between July 25 – August 1.
Additionally, free commemorative Ole Miss national championship posters will be available at each stop along the tour. Fans are encouraged to share photos on social media using the hashtag #PartyWithTheShip.
2022 Tour of Champions Schedule
Monday, July 25
Landers Ford (11AM – 1PM)
2082 W Poplar Ave
Collierville, TN 38017
The Memphian Hotel (4PM – 6PM)
21 Cooper St
Memphis, TN 38104
Tuesday, July 26
Bill Russell Ford (11AM – 1PM)
2120 Hwy 45 N
Columbus, MS 39705
Hotel Tupelo 4PM – 6PM)
314 East Main Street
Tupelo, MS 38804
Wednesday, July 27
Homer Skelton Ford (11AM – 1PM)
6950 Hanna Cove
Olive Branch, MS 38654
The Alluvian Hotel (4PM – 6PM)
318 Howard Street
Greenwood, MS 38930
Thursday, July 28
Neshoba County Fair (1:30PM – 3:30PM)
County Road 147
Philadelphia, MS 39350
Pearl River Resort (5PM – 7PM)
Highway 16 West
Choctaw, MS 39350
Friday, July 29
Mississippi Aquarium (11AM – 1PM)
2100 East Beach Blvd
Gulfport, MS 39501
MGM Park (5:30PM – 8PM)
Ole Miss Night at Biloxi Shuckers
105 Caillavet St
Biloxi, MS 39530
Saturday, July 30
Hotel Indigo (11AM – 1PM)
103 S 30th Ave
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
Gray-Daniels Ford (4PM – 6PM)
201 Octavia Dr
Brandon, MS 39042
Monday, August 1
Ole Miss Authentics (10AM – 3PM)
1801 Jackson Avenue West
Oxford, MS 38655
