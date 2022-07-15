ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Farmers Are Warned Of Looming Propane Shortage

By Mark McHugh
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStatewide, Iowa — The head of the nation’s largest agricultural cooperative is encouraging Iowa farmers to prepare...

A dozen Iowa nursing homes have closed due to finances

Statewide Iowa — A dozen Iowa nursing homes have closed in the past seven months for financial reasons. Iowa Health Care Association president and CEO Brent Willet says like any industry, nursing homes face rising operating costs — but cannot raise daily and monthly rates because those are set by the government for Medicare and Medicaid patients.
Des Moines Register’s Iowa Poll Finds Reynolds Leads DeJear By 17 Points

Des Moines, Iowa — The Des Moines Register Iowa Poll shows Governor Kim Reynolds widening her lead over Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear. In February, the Register’s Iowa Poll found Reynolds leading DeJear by eight points. The new survey shows 48 percent of likely voters support Reynolds and 31 percent support DeJear; a 17-point margin. The February survey asked likely voters about Reynolds and DeJear, while this month’s poll asked about other candidates. Rick Stewart, the Libertarian candidate for governor, got five percent support. Nine percent of those surveyed said they weren’t sure who they’d vote for in the General Election.
Attract Butterflies and Other Pollinators to Your Garden and Landscape

Ames, Iowa — The beauty and diversity of pollinators can be enjoyed within the home garden or landscape, if some basic steps are taken to assure their habitat. In a recent publication called “Gardening for Butterflies and Pollinators,” horticulture specialists with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach explain the life and role of common pollinators, and actions Iowans can take to increase their numbers.
DPS Agent To Lead New School Safety Bureau

Des Moines, Iowa — An Iowa Department of Public Safety Special Agent In Charge is the first chief of the new School Safety Bureau Governor Reynolds announced in June. Special Agent Don Schnitker says the goal of the Governor’s School Safety Bureau is to be a new resource.
