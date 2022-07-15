ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: ESPN adding 43-percent price hike to ESPN+ subscription

By Stephen Samra about 5 hours
 3 days ago
Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

ESPN+ subscribers are in for some polarizing news, as the service is set for a price hike that will take effect next month, according to Front Office Sports.

On Friday, they revealed the news with a series of Tweets that are bound to make subscribers raise their eyebrows.

“BREAKING: ESPN+ is raising its subscription price from $6.99 per month to $9.99 per month,” tweeted Front Office Sports. “The 43% price hike will take effect August 23, 2022.”

“The price of the “Disney Bundle” — ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu — will not change at present,” added Front Office Sports. “The annual subscription for ESPN+, however, will rise from $69.99 to $99.99. Subscribers are set to be notified next week.”

Over the last couple of years, ESPN+ has become the home of multiple college athletic events, as well as the exclusive provider of the UFC.

Moreover, ESPN+ was launched on April 12, 2018 — and has over 20 million subscribers at the moment. In addition to being essential to college athletics, the National Hockey League was featured heavily on the subscription service this past season, and figures to be a huge proponent of ESPN+ moving forward.

Continuing, the streaming service also features a myriad of archive content, from original documentaries to other premium content available on ESPN.com.

Recently, streaming services have gotten into the sporting event game, as apps like Apple TV+ and Peacock have gained exclusive rights for certain broadcasts of Major League Baseball games. Inevitably, prices will rise with the purchase of the rights to live sports, and ESPN+ is doing the same.

Nevertheless, the times are a-changing as it pertains to an essential streaming service for sports fans. Over the next month, it’ll be interesting to see how the ESPN+ subscriber count differs after the news of a price hike taking place.

