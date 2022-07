Some beneficial rain through this evening with the possibility of strong thunderstorms. A hot and very humid stretch follows. After a period of steadier rain earlier, some strong thunderstorms are possible into this evening. Locally heavy rainfall is likely and any storms could have gusty winds. It will stay extremely humid with dew points in the 60s and 70s, and it will stay mild with lows in the 60's and 70's and some lingering showers overnight. Some spots could see over 1.5 to 2 inches of rain.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 HOURS AGO