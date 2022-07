Some lawmakers in Mario Draghi’s coalition are working on a last-ditch plan to convince the Italian prime minister not to resign. A group of deputies from the Five Star Movement are ready to turn their backs on party leader Giuseppe Conte and maintain their support for Draghi’s government, according to people familiar with the discussions. They are still trying to determine whether that would be enough to persuade Draghi to stay on ahead of confidence votes on Wednesday.

POLITICS ・ 14 HOURS AGO