Razer x BAPE® 2.0 Debuts Razer’s Largest Collection Ever in the Second Collaboration With Streetwear Icon, BAPE®

Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today announced that it has partnered with Japanese streetwear brand BAPE® once again to release a new exclusive line of apparel and peripherals dubbed, A Gaming Ape Spring Summer 2022. The two powerhouses collaborated in December 2020 for a capsule collection that sold out within seconds. This year, the collection has doubled in size with even more designs and colorways, including Razer’s Quartz for the first time.

“Riding on the success of our first partnership, we knew we had a high benchmark to meet, so we prioritized going above and beyond for our community with this new collection,” says Addie Tan, Associate Director of Business Development at Razer. “This time we are really giving our fans more – more designs, more colorways, and more innovation. This summer, expect to turn some heads in the limited edition A Gaming Ape collection which truly straddles the two worlds of gaming and fashion.”

A Gaming Ape Apparel

Among this season’s highlights are the BAPE STA™ sneakers emblazoned with BAPE®’s distinctive shark design on its soles to tear up the streets in style, and the BAPE STA™ star-shaped logo which sweeps along the sides of the shoes. The sneakers also glow in the dark, radiating a Razer-green hue that illuminates the collaborative camo print design of BAPE® and Razer’s triple-headed snake logo.

The capsule collection includes A Gaming Ape tees that feature the notorious A Gaming Ape head wearing Razer’s traditional Kraken headsets in the regular fitted tees in black and white while wearing the Kraken Kitty headsets in the slim fit Quartz and white options. The collection also contains a camo Team tee that highlights the collaborative camo print with the number 93 on the back, a nod to the year that BAPE® was established.

A key product in the fashion lineup is the new Shark full-zip hoodie that transforms fans into the iconic shark head while also featuring BAPE®’s WGM (World Gone Mad) motif. The Quartz version also has plush kitty ears – an ode to the Kraken Kitties. Both hoodies also feature an intricate ‘A Gaming Ape’ embroidery patch.

Style-savvy fans can pair the tops with the shorts available from the collection. The black basketball shorts have the shark graphic print, while the Quartz shorts have A Gaming Ape embroidery patch, and both include the collaborative camo print design. The collection also has a snapback cap with A Gaming Ape embroidery on the front, and the collaborative camo print under the brim.

A Gaming Ape Peripherals

The collection would not be complete without the branded hardware that gamers love. First up is the Razer x BAPE® protective laptop sleeve for 15” laptops. The sleeve is waterproof and has a built-in collaborative camo branded mouse mat. Gamers in North America and China will also enjoy the Razer Skins with the collaborative camo print, which are suitable for select Blade 15 models, as well as the Apple MacBook Pro 13. The skin is made with 3M™ cast vinyl and is powered by 3M™ Controltac™ and 3M™ Comply™.

A special co-branded Razer BlackWidow V3 keyboard will also be available. Backed by a legacy as the world’s first and most iconic mechanical gaming keyboard and armed with gaming optimized switches, the keyboard comes with Razer™ Green mechanical switches, transparent switch housing, and UV-coated ABS keycaps. Fans who own the Razer x *A Bathing Ape® DeathAdder V2 mouse, Goliathus Speed mat, and Opus headsets from the previous A Gaming Ape drop will be able to complete their battle station with this BlackWidow V3 keyboard.

Finally, the Razer Iskur X gets a BAPE® makeover. Available in black and Quartz and featuring the collaborative camo print design, the gaming chair is made for essential comfort and support. Its ergonomic design was created with gamers’ wellness in mind, from its unique contours and angled seat edges to its high-density foam cushions.

“Gaming has become a global cultural phenomenon and many global artists and celebrities are embracing it. We expect this trend to continue and to have a major impact on the fashion industry moving forward,” says Akihiro Fukui, General Manager of Brand Business at A Bathing Ape®. “Through our collaboration with Razer, the leading lifestyle brand for gamers, a strong synergy is forged that combines and capitalizes on the strengths of both companies. With A Gaming Ape, we believe that we have created a legacy to stay.”

Serving urban jungle vibes across a series of stylish gear and apparel, the A Gaming Ape collection will be a limited edition, with 1337 units per style available for sale on Razer.com, RazerStore London, BAPE® online and in stores worldwide.

