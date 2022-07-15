ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Razer x BAPE® 2.0 Debuts Razer’s Largest Collection Ever in the Second Collaboration With Streetwear Icon, BAPE®

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lPM2z_0gh0rQOE00

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 15, 2022--

Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today announced that it has partnered with Japanese streetwear brand BAPE® once again to release a new exclusive line of apparel and peripherals dubbed, A Gaming Ape Spring Summer 2022. The two powerhouses collaborated in December 2020 for a capsule collection that sold out within seconds. This year, the collection has doubled in size with even more designs and colorways, including Razer’s Quartz for the first time.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220715005384/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

“Riding on the success of our first partnership, we knew we had a high benchmark to meet, so we prioritized going above and beyond for our community with this new collection,” says Addie Tan, Associate Director of Business Development at Razer. “This time we are really giving our fans more – more designs, more colorways, and more innovation. This summer, expect to turn some heads in the limited edition A Gaming Ape collection which truly straddles the two worlds of gaming and fashion.”

A Gaming Ape Apparel

Among this season’s highlights are the BAPE STA™ sneakers emblazoned with BAPE®’s distinctive shark design on its soles to tear up the streets in style, and the BAPE STA™ star-shaped logo which sweeps along the sides of the shoes. The sneakers also glow in the dark, radiating a Razer-green hue that illuminates the collaborative camo print design of BAPE® and Razer’s triple-headed snake logo.

The capsule collection includes A Gaming Ape tees that feature the notorious A Gaming Ape head wearing Razer’s traditional Kraken headsets in the regular fitted tees in black and white while wearing the Kraken Kitty headsets in the slim fit Quartz and white options. The collection also contains a camo Team tee that highlights the collaborative camo print with the number 93 on the back, a nod to the year that BAPE® was established.

A key product in the fashion lineup is the new Shark full-zip hoodie that transforms fans into the iconic shark head while also featuring BAPE®’s WGM (World Gone Mad) motif. The Quartz version also has plush kitty ears – an ode to the Kraken Kitties. Both hoodies also feature an intricate ‘A Gaming Ape’ embroidery patch.

Style-savvy fans can pair the tops with the shorts available from the collection. The black basketball shorts have the shark graphic print, while the Quartz shorts have A Gaming Ape embroidery patch, and both include the collaborative camo print design. The collection also has a snapback cap with A Gaming Ape embroidery on the front, and the collaborative camo print under the brim.

A Gaming Ape Peripherals

The collection would not be complete without the branded hardware that gamers love. First up is the Razer x BAPE® protective laptop sleeve for 15” laptops. The sleeve is waterproof and has a built-in collaborative camo branded mouse mat. Gamers in North America and China will also enjoy the Razer Skins with the collaborative camo print, which are suitable for select Blade 15 models, as well as the Apple MacBook Pro 13. The skin is made with 3M™ cast vinyl and is powered by 3M™ Controltac™ and 3M™ Comply™.

A special co-branded Razer BlackWidow V3 keyboard will also be available. Backed by a legacy as the world’s first and most iconic mechanical gaming keyboard and armed with gaming optimized switches, the keyboard comes with Razer™ Green mechanical switches, transparent switch housing, and UV-coated ABS keycaps. Fans who own the Razer x *A Bathing Ape® DeathAdder V2 mouse, Goliathus Speed mat, and Opus headsets from the previous A Gaming Ape drop will be able to complete their battle station with this BlackWidow V3 keyboard.

Finally, the Razer Iskur X gets a BAPE® makeover. Available in black and Quartz and featuring the collaborative camo print design, the gaming chair is made for essential comfort and support. Its ergonomic design was created with gamers’ wellness in mind, from its unique contours and angled seat edges to its high-density foam cushions.

“Gaming has become a global cultural phenomenon and many global artists and celebrities are embracing it. We expect this trend to continue and to have a major impact on the fashion industry moving forward,” says Akihiro Fukui, General Manager of Brand Business at A Bathing Ape®. “Through our collaboration with Razer, the leading lifestyle brand for gamers, a strong synergy is forged that combines and capitalizes on the strengths of both companies. With A Gaming Ape, we believe that we have created a legacy to stay.”

Serving urban jungle vibes across a series of stylish gear and apparel, the A Gaming Ape collection will be a limited edition, with 1337 units per style available for sale on Razer.com, RazerStore London, BAPE® online and in stores worldwide.

PRICE & AVAILABILITY

Razer x *A Bathing Ape® A Gaming Ape Tee: $125 USD / 125€

● White and Black

● White and Quartz (Slim Fit)

Razer x *A Bathing Ape® Camo Team Tee 93: $245 USD / 245€

Razer x *A Bathing Ape® Shark Full Zip Hoodie: $529 USD / 619€

● Black

● Quartz (Slim Fit)

Razer x *A Bathing Ape® Basketball Sweat Shorts: $349 USD / 349€

Razer x *A Bathing Ape® Easy Sweat Shorts: $245 USD / 245€

Razer x *A Bathing Ape® Snapback Cap: $179 USD / 179€

Razer x *A Bathing Ape® Sneakers M2 BAPE STA™: $359 USD / 359€

Razer x *A Bathing Ape® Protective Sleeve V2 - 15.6": $79.99 USD / 79€

Razer x *A Bathing Ape® - Razer Skins (Only available in US, CA and CN): $79.99 USD

Razer x *A Bathing Ape® BlackWidow V3: $199.99 USD / 219€

Razer x *A Bathing Ape® Iskur X: $699 USD / 759€

● Black

● Quartz

Razer.com – 22 July 2022, 7pm PDT

For more information, please visit AGamingApe.com.

For more information on how Razer empowers you to #WinItYourWay, please see here.

PRODUCT ASSETS

Download press kit here.

ABOUT RAZER

Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops.

Razer’s software platform, with over 175 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma RGB (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system supporting thousands of devices and hundreds of games/apps), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

Razer also offers payment services for gamers, youth, millennials and Gen Z. Razer Gold is one of the world’s largest game payment services, and Razer Fintech provides fintech services in emerging markets.

Founded in 2005, Razer is dual headquartered in Irvine (California) and Singapore, with regional headquarters in Hamburg and Shanghai. Razer has 19 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the US, Europe and China.

Razer - For Gamers. By Gamers. ™

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220715005384/en/

CONTACT: PRESS CONTACTSAmericas

Will Powers

Will.Powers@razer.comEMEA

Maren Epping

Maren.Epping@razer.comChina

Evita Zhang

Evita.Zhang@razer.comAsia Pacific

Vanessa Li

Vanessa.Li@razer.comGlobal

Jan Horak

Jan.Horak@razer.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HARDWARE RETAIL CONSUMER ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY GENERATION Z FOOTWEAR ESPORTS ONLINE RETAIL SPORTS MILLENNIALS ELECTRONIC GAMES SPECIALTY ENTERTAINMENT CONSUMER FASHION

SOURCE: Razer

PUB: 07/15/2022 12:50 PM/DISC: 07/15/2022 12:51 PM

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

The Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 Is Set to Release With Multi-Colored Pods

The classic Air Zoom Flight 95 — made famous by Jason Kidd — is getting some new alterations this year. While the uppers and pods have seen their share of colors, this is one of the few colorways that will alternate the bug eyes in multiple colors of red, blue, and yellow on the lateral side.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The best games on Nintendo Switch Online

Each major gaming platform has its own subscription service, giving players added bonuses such as access to games and other perks for a monthly fee. Xbox has Game Pass, PlayStation has the new PlayStation Plus, and Nintendo Switch offers the Nintendo Switch Online program. While Nintendo’s service isn’t on the same level as the other two across PlayStation and Xbox, it does give you access to some of the best retro games of all time — even more if you have the Expansion Pack upgrade, which includes N64 and Sega Genesis games, along with DLC packs for certain Switch titles. Included with the basic version of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription is the ability to play online, plus access to NES and SNES games.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Engadget

UK forces Meta to halt its forced sale of Giphy

The UK’s Competition Appeal Tribunal has ordered the country’s antitrust watchdog to review its decision to force Meta to sell Giphy, reports . “We have agreed to reconsider our decision in light of this finding,” a spokesperson for the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) told the outlet, adding the agency hopes to complete the process within three months.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

TechCrunch podcasts this week: Bowery Farms, web3 startup Yat and Stripe’s internal valuation

This week on The TechCrunch Podcast Managing Editor Darrell Etherington gives you a rundown of the biggest stories in tech this week and sits down with TC writers for a deep dive into a few of them. In this episode, he talks with Zack Whittaker about Apple’s latest security feature, Lockdown Mode, and Amanda Silberling about the end of former Theranos exec Sunny Balwani’s trial.
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Yellen calls out China trade practices in South Korea visit

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday the U.S. and South Korea should deepen their trade ties to avoid letting other countries use their market positions to unfair advantage — calling out China by name. “We cannot allow countries like China to use their market position in key raw materials, technologies, or products to disrupt our economy or exercise unwanted geopolitical leverage,” Yellen said in remarks at an LG Group-run research and development complex in Seoul. LG, one of the biggest business groups in South Korea, in April announced plans to build a $1.4 billion battery plant in Queen Creek, Arizona. Yellen represented the U.S. at the Group of 20 finance minister meetings on Indonesia’s resort island of Bali and made stops in Tokyo and Seoul. She did not visit, but held a call with China’s vice premier in charge of trade in early July.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Retail#Consumer Electronics#Headsets#Debuts Razer#Japanese#Bape
Nature.com

Intrinsically flexible all-carbon-nanotube electronics enabled by a hybrid organic"“inorganic gate dielectric

The advancement of Internet of Things has stimulated huge demands on low-voltage flexible electronics. Carbon-nanotube (CNT)-based electronics are of great promise to this end for their intrinsic flexibility, high carrier mobility, and capability to synthesize as semiconducting or metallic to serve as the channels, electrodes, and interconnects of circuits. However, the gate dielectric often has to adopt brittle oxides, which can seriously limit the device flexibility. Herein, we show that a hybrid polyimide-Al2O3 material can serve as a good gate dielectric to realize truly intrinsic flexibility of transistors and circuits based on CNTs. With this hybrid dielectric, high-performance all-CNT transistors and integrated circuits of inverters, ring oscillators, and logic gates are demonstrated. Particularly, the inverters exhibit a remarkably high gain of 342.5 and can be used as an analog amplifier for millivolt small signals. Ultralow voltage (50"‰mV) operation is also feasible, which highlights the great promise for low-power applications.
TECHNOLOGY
The Hollywood Reporter

UTA Nabs Private Equity Investment From EQT to Fuel Expansion

EQT will become the largest outside shareholder in UTA under the deal, with the agency hoping to use the cash to turbocharge growth. A fund operated by the private equity firm EQT Partners has made a strategic investment in talent agency UTA, in a deal the agency says “will help fuel the next phase of investments in talent, innovation and international expansion.”
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Largo Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022-- Largo Inc. (“Largo” or the “Company”) (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) announces that it has published its 2021 Sustainability Report detailing the Company’s approach and progress towards integrating sustainability into all aspects of its business. Largo’s 2021 Sustainability Report has been compiled in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (“GRI”) Standards: Core option, as well as Value Reporting Foundation - Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”) Metals & Mining Industry Standard requirements. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005710/en/ Largo announces that it has published its 2021 Sustainability Report detailing the Company’s approach and progress towards integrating sustainability into all aspects of its business. (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Digital Trends

Apple may soon release supercharged MacBook Pro featuring M2 Pro and M2 Max

Apple may have two new MacBook Pros in the works, and they could be arriving a lot sooner than many of us thought. According to a new report, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are making a comeback as early as this fall. This time around, they will come equipped with brand-new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, bringing the notebooks to new levels of performance.
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

Discover the many ways to network at TechCrunch Disrupt

Disrupt is ripe with networking opportunities, and our event app is the perfect tool to help you find and make genuinely valuable connections. We’re talking about engaging with driven, focused people who can help you achieve your specific business needs and goals. How does it work? Based on the...
CELL PHONES
Motley Fool

Better Bear Market Buy: DexCom vs. Intuitive Surgical

DexCom's recent product launches should boost the company's revenue and earnings. Intuitive Surgical's strong recurring revenue makes it attractive. Both stocks are valued at a premium, but Intuitive appears to be the better bang for the buck. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Five reasons to attend TC Sessions: Robotics this Thursday

If you haven’t reserved your seat at the table yet, here are five outstanding reasons why you should attend TC Sessions: Robotics. Talk about a no-brainer. Spend an entire day learning from and engaging with the robotics community’s leading scientists, makers, founders, academics and investors. You’ll come away with a clearer understanding of today’s successes, tomorrow’s trends, future opportunities and remaining challenges. That’s darned good ROI. Register here to reserve your free, all-access pass.
ENGINEERING
BBC

University rocket launch success from Ayrshire moor

A rocket has been launched from a moor in Ayrshire by a group of students aiming to cross the boundary of space. The Nebula rocket blasted off to nearly 5,000m on a test flight from Fairlie Moor on Saturday. Imperial College London's Karman Space Programme hopes to become the first...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Verge

UK regulator’s order for Meta to sell Giphy is under review — again

There’s been another twist in the saga of Meta’s attempt to buy GIF-sharing service Giphy, Bloomberg reports. Judges with the Competition Appeal Tribunal have told the UK’s competition regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), to reconsider its previous ruling telling Meta to sell Giphy. “We have agreed to reconsider our decision in light of this finding,” the CMA told Bloomberg in a statement. It hopes the process will take no longer than three months.
BUSINESS
Ars Technica

Linux distro for Apple silicon Macs is already up and running on the brand-new M2

Unlike Intel Macs, Apple silicon Macs were designed to run only Apple's software. But the developers on the Asahi Linux team have been working to change that, painstakingly reverse-engineering support for Apple's processors and other Mac hardware and releasing it as a work-in-progress distro that can actually boot up and run on bare metal, no virtualization required.
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
477K+
Post
453M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy