Happy Mondays Bassist Paul Ryder Dies at 58

By Jazz Monroe
 3 days ago
Paul Ryder, whose house-inspired basslines anchored Happy Mondays, died this morning (July 15), the band said on Facebook. A representative confirmed the news to Pitchfork. No cause of death was given. Paul Ryder was 58. Ryder co-founded the Happy Mondays in 1980 with his brother Paul and Gary Whelan,...

