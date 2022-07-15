Lake Michigan On Pace For Record Drownings

Lake Michigan once again has nearly double the drowning deaths of any other Great Lake and could beat the record number of drownings set just two years ago. Turbulent conditions contributed to four deaths since Tuesday along the Lake Michigan shoreline, brining the total to 24 dead, with two people pulled...
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Lake Michigan has claimed 26 lives in 2022, which is far more than any of our other great lakes. This week alone, Lake Michigan changed three families' lives forever. "Lake Michigan is very dangerous, is what I learned," Coast Guard Haran Ellis said. "It's very...
Waves of dead alewives created a rotten situation this summer in shoreline communities from Muskegon to Charlevoix, but the die-offs could be a positive sign for Lake Michigan anglers and Department of Natural Resources officials concerned with dwindling bait fish populations in recent years. The small 2- to 9-inch prey...
The last half of July is probably the busiest time of the entire summer. Over the next couple of weeks there are 25 different fairs and festivals in the West Michigan area. Thursday, July 14-Sunday, July 17, 2022 - Hot Rod Harley-Davidson, Muskegon, MI. Now in its 16th year! Muskegon...
If you like to spend time outdoors in the summer, you probably already have a few of your favorite go-to spots. But, what happens when your favorite spots closes suddenly at the start of the season?. That happened to folks who love to frequent Silver Lake State Park's Off Road...
LAKE IVANHOE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Peter Baker could be considered the human encyclopedia of Lake Ivanhoe. A resident since 1966, Baker figures centrally in a new effort to preserves the town’s unique origins for posterity. “I’m hoping this story will one day be in the history books,” said...
If you're looking to sleep among the trees in a huge treehouse that's perched on a sand dune and comes with an incredible view of Lake Michigan...you found it. The Enchanted Treehouse is a massive 1450 square foot treehouse that's available through Vrbo. It literally sits on a huge sand dune overlooking Lake Michigan.
SAUGATUCK, Mich. — A West Michigan couple believes they've located a once lost shipwreck in the shallow waters of Lake Michigan. Kevin Ailes and his wife, Amy, share a passion for preserving shipwrecks. "My main focus is preservation," Ailes said. "But in the process of preservation we come across a lot of information which is quite intriguing to go find something.”
Social media in the Strangersphere lit up recently with news that a cornfield inspired by the show Stranger Things and the breakout character Eddie Munson appeared in a cornfield in Indiana. The "top secret" location couldn't have stayed a secret for too long. We now know it's in the northern...
I like going to the zoo. I think the animals are cool and I like observing them and learning about them. When I was a kid, my first zoo experiences were at the Brookfield Zoo and Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago. Both of these zoos are good size and there are lots of exhibits to explore.
Gas prices have you feeling like your travel plans this summer can’t go any further than an Emily in Paris Netflix marathon?. Put down that remote, because we have a round-up of three destinations that are just a tank of gas away but will have you feeling like you’re in a whole new world.
West Side residents have been making their case to City Hall that Lake Street, from Laramie to Talman, is a dangerous path, and want “Truck Clearance Warning Signs” installed and want support columns moved to the sidewalks.
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The Michigan Lottery is looking for the player who bought a winning $25,000 Lucky For Life ticket. A ticket matched the five white balls drawn Sunday night – 02-04-18-22-41 – to win the big prize. The winning ticket was purchased at the...
Obviously when there's a fire nearby, the first person you want to call is the fire department. But, who does the fire department call when they have their own fire?. This unusual situation happened Friday afternoon around 1 p.m in Constantine, Michigan when a routine maintenance check of their rescue truck got a little hotter than expected.
(WWJ) -- It's been a very dangerous year for swimming in Lake Michigan, with 24 drownings so far. Just earlier this week, officials say a 9-year-old girl drowned at Marquette Beach in Gary, Indiana after she was seen struggling along with another girl. And back in May, two people drowned...
KENOSHA, Wis. -- One week after a baby alligator was found swimming in a Wisconsin lake just southwest of Green Bay, another alligator was found roaming around, this time in Kenosha. "Our dispatchers gave the call out, you know, 'Respond to an alligator in the roadway at 22nd Avenue and...
Firefighters were continuing to extinguish hot spots Saturday evening at a Michigan City, Indiana, factory, where a large fire occurred hours earlier. The fire was reported at about 2 p.m. at a factory in the area of Russel and Kentucky streets, according to the Michigan City Fire Department. About an hour after the initial call, the nearby Trail Creek Police Department posted pictures showing large plumes of smoke pouring out of the building, advising people to avoid the area.
Alligators are not a common site in Michigan, let alone on Albion College’s campus, but several “credible sightings” have spurred an alligator hunt. This weekend, the college closed its Whitehouse Nature Center after two separate reports of a four- to five-foot alligator in the Kalamazoo River, which flows through the nature center, according to MLive.
