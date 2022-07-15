Lake Michigan On Pace For Record Drownings

Lake Michigan once again has nearly double the drowning deaths of any other Great Lake and could beat the record number of drownings set just two years ago. Turbulent conditions contributed to four deaths since Tuesday along the Lake Michigan shoreline, brining the total to 24 dead, with two people pulled...
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Lake Michigan has claimed 26 lives in 2022, which is far more than any of our other great lakes. This week alone, Lake Michigan changed three families' lives forever. "Lake Michigan is very dangerous, is what I learned," Coast Guard Haran Ellis said. "It's very...
If you like to spend time outdoors in the summer, you probably already have a few of your favorite go-to spots. But, what happens when your favorite spots closes suddenly at the start of the season?. That happened to folks who love to frequent Silver Lake State Park's Off Road...
The last half of July is probably the busiest time of the entire summer. Over the next couple of weeks there are 25 different fairs and festivals in the West Michigan area. Thursday, July 14-Sunday, July 17, 2022 - Hot Rod Harley-Davidson, Muskegon, MI. Now in its 16th year! Muskegon...
If you're looking to sleep among the trees in a huge treehouse that's perched on a sand dune and comes with an incredible view of Lake Michigan...you found it. The Enchanted Treehouse is a massive 1450 square foot treehouse that's available through Vrbo. It literally sits on a huge sand dune overlooking Lake Michigan.
Grab a pen, pencil, and paper and take notes because you will want to know about this one. Muskegon County homeowners, who are having trouble covering home renovation costs, are being encouraged to apply for $10,000 grants. If the fixes include lead paint removal, bathroom safety, mold, or pest issues,...
SAUGATUCK, Mich. — A West Michigan couple believes they've located a once lost shipwreck in the shallow waters of Lake Michigan. Kevin Ailes and his wife, Amy, share a passion for preserving shipwrecks. "My main focus is preservation," Ailes said. "But in the process of preservation we come across a lot of information which is quite intriguing to go find something.”
Social media in the Strangersphere lit up recently with news that a cornfield inspired by the show Stranger Things and the breakout character Eddie Munson appeared in a cornfield in Indiana. The "top secret" location couldn't have stayed a secret for too long. We now know it's in the northern...
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The Michigan Lottery is looking for the player who bought a winning $25,000 Lucky For Life ticket. A ticket matched the five white balls drawn Sunday night – 02-04-18-22-41 – to win the big prize. The winning ticket was purchased at the...
(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — It's National Ice Cream Day, and Google Maps has shared a list of the highest-rated ice cream shops in Illinois. The winner? Union Cafe in Downs, Illinois, was the highest-rated shop. Betty's Ice Cream in Chicago, on 58th Street and Kedzie Avenue, came in second. Others...
The body of an Ohio man has been recovered in Lake Michigan, the fourth drowning from a day earlier in western Michigan. Authorities say Anthony Diehl may have been trying to help a 7-year-old boy who was struggling Wednesday in the water in South Haven. The boy also drowned. Separately,...
Obviously when there's a fire nearby, the first person you want to call is the fire department. But, who does the fire department call when they have their own fire?. This unusual situation happened Friday afternoon around 1 p.m in Constantine, Michigan when a routine maintenance check of their rescue truck got a little hotter than expected.
The FBI raided western Michigan wheel manufacturing outfit Dicastal North America on Monday. The Chinese-owned manufacturer is a major supplier of automotive wheels and has been operating in Greenville, Mich., since 2015, the local Daily News newspaper reported. The FBI has not released any information about the raid apart from...
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Works! hosted a resource and expungement fair in Benton Harbor this weekend. The event was designed for residents of southwest Michigan looking to clear off their criminal record, as well as helping those individuals find a new job or receive education and training opportunities.
Firefighters were continuing to extinguish hot spots Saturday evening at a Michigan City, Indiana, factory, where a large fire occurred hours earlier. The fire was reported at about 2 p.m. at a factory in the area of Russel and Kentucky streets, according to the Michigan City Fire Department. About an hour after the initial call, the nearby Trail Creek Police Department posted pictures showing large plumes of smoke pouring out of the building, advising people to avoid the area.
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 2 Michigan men killed in single-engine plane crash. Two men from Michigan were killed in a single-engine plane crash on the west side of the state.
BUENA PARK — He had no home, living in an alley just north of St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church in Buena Park. He had no known family, moving to Chicago from Miami more than a decade ago. He had a few eclectic possessions, all carried in a cart that he kept by his side. No one knew how old he was.
The 15th annual Roscoe Village Burger Festival took place this past weekend, bringing together 10 Chicago restaurants to compete for the title of Chicago’s Best Burger. The three-day festival was filled with two stages of live performances, arts and crafts, and a family-fun Kids Zone, the annual competition was a sizzling success.
