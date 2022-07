Per my FOIA, the City of DeKalb has finally released the locations of controversial DeKalb license plate reader cameras. I filed the FOIA when I discovered that the City of Decatur released the information to a local Decatur newspaper media outlet in 2021. This information was relayed to City of DeKalb officials in my initial FOIA. City of DeKalb officials ignored the actions of the City of Decatur and thought that they did not have to release the same information.

DEKALB, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO