KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A worker has been fired after an investigation into a noose found at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge in June. An internal investigation was launched after a noose was found in an area of the complex that was under construction. A was tipline established by the National Building Trades Union and a reward was offered for any information that would lead to the identification of the person responsible.

OAK RIDGE, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO