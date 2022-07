The New York Yankees had an easy night at the office on Saturday, as they demolished the Boston Red Sox 14-1. The Boston Red Sox were able to take the series-opening game over the New York Yankees in extra innings after Xander Bogaerts scored on a wild pitch thrown by Michael King, winning 5-4. On Saturday, let’s just say the Yankees did not want to go to extra innings for the fourth night in a row, and who can blame them?

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO