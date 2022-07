HESPERIA, CA (July 18, 2022) – Sunday, a fiery collision, involving a semi-truck, on Main Street, sent one person to the hospital. The crash happened at 8:48 am, on July 3 at the intersection of Main Street and Mesa Linda Avenue. According to reports, the semi-truck was traveling towards the intersection. When the light turned red, the semi-truck continued on its course, colliding with a sedan. After the collision, the truck careened forward for several hundred feet. While still moving forward, it hit a fire hydrant and high-pressure water valve along the sidewalk’s edge. It came to stop in front of a gas station before catching on fire. The semi-truck left debris scattered in its wake.

