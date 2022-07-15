ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, OH

Crash involving UPS truck injures 2 in Miami County

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
PIQUA — Deputies are investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital in Miami County Friday morning.

The crash was reported in the 6200 block of Piqua-Troy Road around 10:50 a.m., according to Miami County dispatch records.

Crews on scene said a preliminary investigation showed that the crash happened when a green Buick crossed the center line and hit the UPS truck.

Video from the scene shows a green Buick with heavy damage to the front of the car and a UPS truck with some damage to the back of the truck.

Two people, both occupants of the Buick, were transported to area hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Dispatch records indicated that a medical helicopter was put on standby for this crash. It is unknown at this time if anyone was later transported by a medical helicopter.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

