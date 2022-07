By the end of the year, Little Kitchen Academy will launch its first Texas location in Austin. (Tom Blodgett/Community Impact Newspaper) Little Kitchen Academy will be expanding into Texas with 75 locations across the state planned for the next decade, according to a news release from Franchise Elevator PR. The cooking academy–which is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia–will partner with Wonderful Chaos Kitchen LLC to make the move to Texas.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO