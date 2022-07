A tragedy was avoided this afternoon at the 16th Street Pool in Bayonne when a 9-year-old was saved from drowning. The youth ventured into deeper water shortly before 4 p.m. and was soon in distress, but another swimmer saw what was happening and pulled him out, said Capt. James Donovan of the Bayonne Police Department.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO