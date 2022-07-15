Luis Castillo Looks Like Deadline’s Top Pitching Prize vs. Yankees

If the Yankees had any concerns about Luis Castillo pitching in the Bronx, the Reds ace did all he could to quell such worries on Thursday night.

The right-hander shined under the bright lights of Yankee Stadium, stifling New York for seven innings. Castillo allowed just one run and two hits over 114 pitches. While he did issue four walks, he also struck out eight while lowering his ERA to 2.77.

Through no fault of his own, Castillo ultimately took a no-decision in a 7-6 Reds victory.

“He’s one of the best pitchers in the league,” Aaron Judge said after the game. “He was working on both edges. Good four-seamer and sinker. He’s got one of the best changeups in the game, too. He just didn't make too many mistakes for us to hit. When he’s got 100 and painting the corners, you’re in for a tough day.”

Castillo’s performance came with the Aug. 2 trade deadline quickly approaching, and he showed why he is the top pitcher available. Frankie Montas might have something to say about that, but he is on his way back from a shoulder injury, and Castillo has outproduced the A’s righty.

Both starters are 29 and slated to hit free agency after the 2023 season.

The Yankees’ rotation has been one of the best in baseball this year, but recent setbacks – namely Jameson Taillon’s rough stretch and Luis Severino’s latest injury – could put Brian Cashman in the market for a starter. If so, Castillo’s outing may prove to be a convincing audition.

Even before Castillo took the mound on Thursday, Aaron Boone raved about the 2022 All-Star, who has been linked to the Yankees in the past.

"Well, he's got a great changeup," the manager said Wednesday with speculation swirling. "He has just great stuff overall, he's one of the premier pitchers out there, and certainly been the Reds’ ace for the last few years. He's a special talent with a really special changeup."

If the Yankees were to acquire such a “special talent,” it could cost them. Per the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, Cincinnati wants one of New York’s top shortstop prospects, Anthony Volpe or Oswald Peraza. Over the offseason, it was reported that the farmhands were non-starters in discussions for then-A’s first baseman Matt Olson.

If the Yankees don’t pry Castillo away from the Reds, there’s a chance they could face him in the postseason. As one of the few top-shelf pitchers on the trade block, Castillo should have no shortage of suitors in the weeks ahead. Per MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the Dodgers have already held preliminary trade discussions with the Reds.

Time will tell where Castillo lands. Until then, he’s shown that he can handle Yankee Stadium, if only for a night.

