As the great Texas Migration continues, search data from a national moving company shows where in the state those incoming residents hope to land. The Dallas-Fort Worth metro area is the big winner, according to a report from moveBuddha, which measured the number of people looking to move into each city versus moving out in the first half of 2022. Of the 20 Texas cities with the highest in-to-out ratios, eight of them were around DFW.

DALLAS, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO