Buffalo, NY

Make or Break? 5 Bills With Something To Prove

By Mike D'Abate
BillsDigest
 3 days ago
The Buffalo Bills once again dominated the AFC East in 2021, finishing their season with a record of 11-6, buoyed by an MVP-worthy performance from quarterback Josh Allen.

The team stormed through its AFC Wild Card matchup with the Patriots; winning the contest by a final score of 47-17 without having to punt, kick a field goal, or dealing with a turnover.

While Buffalo ultimately succumbed to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round [resulting from a heartbreaking walk-off Chiefs touchdown with 13 seconds remaining in the contest], the Bills are considered among the most complete teams in the NFL. In addition to Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and tight end Dawson Knox, the Bills also added the services of linebacker Von Miller to their defense — complementing the return of injured cornerback Tre’Davious White. In short, Buffalo will continue to be stout in all three phases of the game and continue to be a popular pick to emerge as the top team in the AFC in 2022.

Still, a number of players on the Bills' roster are heading into 2022 with extra motivation to earn their given spot on the team, or to prove themselves worthy of a new contract.

Here is a look at five Bills who potentially face a ‘make or break’ year in 2022:

Isaiah McKenzie

Though signing a two-year, $4.4 million extension in the offseason would seem to solidify one’s place on the team, McKenzie does have some expectations to satisfy in 2022.

Following the departure of receiver Cole Beasley, the 27-year-old is expected to step up in the slot. McKenzie’s versatility makes him a good fit for the role. Since joining the Bills in 2018, he has amassed 893 yards on 95 catches, with seven touchdowns. His numbers in 2021 were less-than groundbreaking, logging just 178 yards on 20 receptions with one touchdown. Still, the Georgia product demonstrated an ability to be quite effective out of the slot. His breakout performance came in Week 16 against the New England Patriots, McKenzie hauled in 11 catches for 125 yards and one touchdown.

Though he had some success against the Pats zone coverage, he thrived against New England’s man coverage, especially on the inside. Should he carry some of that momentum into 2022, Buffalo may have found a significant slot weapon for the foreseeable future.

A.J. Epenesa

As Buffalo’s second-round pick (54 overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft, Epenesa arrived in Orchard Park expected to bolster an already formidable pass rush. Throughout his two years in the league, the Iowa product has shown flashes of prowess, but has yet to become a consistent presence along the Bills’ front seven.

The 23-year old has compiled 28 total tackles, 13 quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks during his tenure in Buffalo. At his best, Epenesa has the physical tools, production and technical refinement which could allow him to become a starter. Yet, he has the extension skills needed for two-gaping duties as a five-technique.

Though he is projected to continue in his role as a rotational presence in Buffalo’s front seven, he may earn greater responsibilities with a strong showing in 2022.

Tremaine Edmunds

While nationally regarded as one of the league’s best off-ball linebackers, Edmunds remains a player from whom more is expected by a significant section of the fanbase.

The four-year-veteran has collected 463 total tackles, 28 passes defensed, four interceptions and two forced fumbles. Edmunds enters the upcoming season playing on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. As a result, his salary increased from $2.2 million in 2021 to $12.7 million in 2022. If the 24-year-old Virginia Tech product wishes to earn a contract extension from the Bills, he will need to consistently demonstrate an ability to be a force on the inside, while contributing more than just the occasional big play.

Devin Singletary

Though the Bills’ running back corps is considered to be more of a complementary component of their offensive attack, Singletary has the skill set to take some of the pressure off of quarterback Josh Allen. As he enters the final year of his contract, the 24-year-old will look to build on a promising 2021 season. Singletary finished the season having gained 870 yards on 188 carries with seven touchdowns. He has proven to be a solid rusher when the Bills’ offensive line controls the tempo.

However, if he wishes to extend his stay in Western New York, he must exhibit the ability to be effective on early downs, as well as a potential big-play threat when needed.

Gabriel Davis

Despite having been a fan favorite in Buffalo for much of his tenure with the team, Davis came to national prominence with a standout performance in the divisional round of the 2021 playoffs. The 23-year-old caught a career-high 201 yards on eight catches; scoring an NFL record four receiving touchdowns in a playoff game during the 42–36 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He became just the ninth player in NFL history to record 200+ receiving yards in a playoff game. In the wake of receiver Emmanuel Sanders’ exit via free agency, Davis appears poised to inherit the second spot on the positional depth chart, behind top option Stefon Diggs.

Though the expectations surrounding him are high, Davis has shown enough prowess to become an important part of Buffalo’s offense in 2022.

