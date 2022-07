BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman who has dementia. Berkeley County deputies said Ruth Jenkins, 76, was last seen Saturday afternoon walking in the 1800 block of Highway 45 in the Pineville area of Berkeley County. That was around 2 p.m. She was last seen […]

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO