Charles Boyd, the former creative director for Star Wars: The Old Republic, is leaving after 16 years at BioWare. Gary Mckay, the general manager of BioWare, stated that "He leaves SWTOR in excellent hands with an incredible team that will carry forward our vision for the game. We are committed to SWTOR’s future as we continue to work on the next Dragon Age and Mass Effect,” In regards to Boyd's departure.

