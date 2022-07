A police crime scene tape close-up

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) has announced that Troopers are currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Lehi on Friday morning.

According to UHP, the crash took place near mile marker 282 on the Southbound lane of Interstate-15.

At this time, the exit lane to 2100 North is closed off.

This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide more information as it becomes available.