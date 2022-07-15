Halfway Hill Fire prompts road and area closures

FILLMORE, Utah ( ABC4 ) – Though conditions have improved since the fire peaked on Sunday, the Halfway Hill Fire continues to blaze throughout Fillmore and has prompted both area and road closures as a result.

At this time, the Incident Information System notes that the fire has led to an area and road closure in the Fishlake National Forest. Today, the fire is covering 11,637 acres at 15% containment.

Utah Fire Info has announced the plan for a community meeting regarding the Halfway Hill Fire scheduled for July 15 at 7 p.m. at North Park Pavilion located at 460 North Main in Fillmore. The meeting will also be live broadcasted through Utah Fire Info’s Facebook page.

As flames are still roaring, officials note that conditions and closures are subject to change. The department advises residents to check intended travel routes before heading out and to expect heavy traffic on area roads.

