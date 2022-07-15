Hendry County patrol car destroyed by fire

Clewiston police are looking for two people, one of whom seemed to have a handgun, seen outside a home in surveillance video Saturday night. The Clewiston Police Department is asking for help identifying any of the people seen in photos taken from home surveillance video on the 100 block of Margaret Street. CPD did not specify the number, but there appear to be three people, based on the two photos released. One of them appears to be carrying a handgun.

