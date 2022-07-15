ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendry County, FL

Hendry County patrol car destroyed by fire

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Hendry County Sheriff’s Office patrol car was destroyed by a fire...

WINKNEWS.com

Father of Cape Coral man who drowned in March arrested for DUI, blames city

The father of a Cape Coral man who was found dead in a Cape Coral canal after being allowed to walk home alone drunk has been arrested for driving under the influence. Cape Coral police say they arrested Jeremiah Ballam, 46, around 11 p.m. on Saturday after officers saw him fail to stop at a stop sign and drive at speeds of more than 80 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone.
CAPE CORAL, FL
cw34.com

One person hospitalized after reported drowning

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to a call of a reported drowning at Ponte Verda Road in Palm Springs Monday morning. According to firefighters, one person was taken to the hospital. There is no update on the person's condition.
PALM SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Clewiston police looking for people seen outside home in security video

Clewiston police are looking for two people, one of whom seemed to have a handgun, seen outside a home in surveillance video Saturday night. The Clewiston Police Department is asking for help identifying any of the people seen in photos taken from home surveillance video on the 100 block of Margaret Street. CPD did not specify the number, but there appear to be three people, based on the two photos released. One of them appears to be carrying a handgun.
CLEWISTON, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested in Palm Beach County in connection with Cape Coral homicide

A man was arrested in Palm Beach County on Wednesday in connection with the June 4 shooting death of a man in the back of a car in Cape Coral. According to a booking report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Jose Maldonado, 21, of Lexington, Kentucky, was arrested at a home on Norris Road in Wellington after law enforcement learned he had arrived there two days before and was staying with the homeowner.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Operation Southern Slow Down to target speeding SWFL drivers

Starting Monday, law enforcement agencies are teaming up to target speeding drivers in Southwest Florida with Operation Southern Slow Down. Operation Southern Slow Down is a multi-state weeklong campaign, ending Saturday, to educate drivers on speeding dangers and to increase the enforcement of traffic laws. For drivers, it’s a reminder that speed kills. The Florida Highway Patrol tells WINK News it’s all about making sure people know how to be safer on the road.
FORT MYERS, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

KILLER IDENTIFIED: WAYNE PFEISTER SHOT, KILLED MOM IN BOCA RATON

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Although the Boca Raton Police Department continues to block the public from learning the identity of the man who killed his mother in a murder-suicide last Sunday, sources connected to the investigation confirm to BocaNewsNow.com that the killer is Wayne Alexander Pfeister. Pfeister killed his mother, Dena Vanvoorhis, then himself, in the home at 5500 NW Third Terrace.
BOCA RATON, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Big turnout at Lee County Sheriff’s Office Summer Bash

People were lined up for a summer bash and it caused severe congestion on Daniels Parkway Sunday afternoon and into the evening. Traffic going eastbound and westbound on Daniels Parkway was primarily impacted. The long line led to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Summer Bash event inside JetBlue Park.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lightning strike ignites apartment building fire in Estero

An apartment building in Estero was hit by lightning on Saturday, sparking a fire and breaking a water pipe. According to Estero Fire Rescue, the lightning hit an apartment building at Longitude 81 on Ben Hill Griffin Parkway, near Hertz Arena. When they arrived, smoke was found in several apartments...
ESTERO, FL
NBC 2

Traffic alerts: July 17

Traffic will be affected this afternoon and evening near JetBlue Park going eastbound and westbound on Daniels Parkway. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is hosting their Summer Bash event at the park from 5-9 pm.
LEE COUNTY, FL
PSki17

Lee County Patrol Blotter: 252 Arrests Week Ending 7/9

It was another busy week for Lee County Sheriff's officers, as the department recorded 252 arrests for the week concluding July 9th according to public records. This represents a significant increase of 23.52% over the same period last year when officers recorded 204 arrests. It also is a decidedly higher number than that of neighboring Collier County, which saw 153 arrests for the same period.
WFLA

Truck smashes into overpass along I-75

(WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol closed one of the northbound lanes of I-75 in Lee County Saturday after a truck collided with an overpass. Troopers said a commercial vehicle hit the overpass. However, no one was injured. The FHP said the bridge is being analyzed to detect any...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Calhoun Journal

Fatal Trafic Accident in Calhoun County Continues Investigation

Oxford, AL – As reported yesterday, Oxford Fire Department responded to a fatality with multiple agencies involved. As a continuation of the investigation the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released that a single-vehicle crash at approximately 2:26 p.m. Thursday, July 14, has claimed the life of a Fort Myers, Fla., man. Quino Moise, 30, was fatally injured when the 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer he was driving left the roadway striking a ditch and a tree before overturning. Moise was pronounced deceased at the scene which occurred on Interstate 20 near the 193 mile marker, approximately five miles east of Oxford, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
OXFORD, AL
WINKNEWS.com

3-day blood drive in honor of fallen officer Jobbers-Miller starts Tuesday

The family of fallen officer Adam Jobbers-Miller, the Fort Myers Police Department, and Lee Health are partnering to host the 4th annual blood drive in Jobbers-Miller’s memory. The three-day blood drive kicks off with a ceremonial flag raising followed by opening remarks from the Jobbers-Miller family, Fort Myers Police...
FORT MYERS, FL

