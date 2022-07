Thanks to the All-Star performance of Jose Trevino, the Yankees’ catchers have been among the league’s best. Their 2.8 fWAR from their backstops is tied with the Dodgers for fourth in baseball, behind only the Blue Jays, Braves, and Brewers. Although their offensive performance has been rather middling with an 84 wRC+, they have been absolutely elite on defense. To wit, their 14 Defensive Runs Saved is almost twice that of the second-place Blue Jays, and their 11.0 Framing score on FanGraphs is four points higher than the second-place White Sox.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO