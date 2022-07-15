ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Durham solid waste employees reunite lost children

By Judith Retana
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDURHAM, N.C.(WNCN) – Three Durham city employees are being applauded for their work in reuniting lost children in the city. Kenneth parker, Harold Byrd, Jr., and...

Santonio Oneal
3d ago

I have work with them they are very cool people I love working with them great jobs and congratulations to y'all this is santonio Oneal!!!!

Gregory Cyr
2d ago

Good job to you 3 for watching out for the kids and the work you do.I worked for solid waste management in Raleigh with People Ready back in 2017 so I know y'all work hard.👌

giggles
3d ago

For whatever reason they were found without adults, thanks for helping them.

