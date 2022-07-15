ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial, CA

Pool Closed In Imperial

By George Gale
kxoradio.com
 3 days ago

((Officials announce pool closure)....City of Imperial officials apologize for the closure. They...

kxoradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
kxoradio.com

IID Board Of Directors

(IID Board Meeting)....It will be held Tuesday. The Directors will go into closed session at 10 am. Among the closed session items is the possible appointment of an Interim General Counsel. If any action it will be announced when the Board goes into Public Session at 1:00 pm. Public session begins with a presentation on the Imperial Valley 9-11 Stair Climb event. It will be presented by Sgt. Edgar Quinones and Tiffanie Macias. Service awards will be presented to 11 IID employees, and the Team of the Month for the month of July will be announced. On the action agenda, the Directors will discuss sending two letters. One to the California Department of Tax and Fee Aministration rergarding a report or study on the lithium tax. The second letter would go to the County Board of Supervisors regarding the distribution of the lithium tax. The Board will be asked to approve the energy cost adjustment billing factors for August, and they will be asked to approve potential representation on the Imperial Valley Continuum of Care Council Executive Board. The meeting will be held in Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro.
EL CENTRO, CA
kxoradio.com

Imperial County Schedules Water Summit

(2022 Colorado River Summit)....It will be held July 28th. The County is hosting the Summit at the Imperial County Office of Education, 4202 Sperber Road, in Building E The Summit will be held for 7:00 am until 12:30 pm. Topics of discussion include; Economy and Labor, Public Health and Environment, Water Users, and Government. To register to attend go to riversummit.eventbrite.com, or go to the County website.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kxoradio.com

County Supervisors Off Site Meeting

(County Board to hold their second off-site meeting of the year)....It will be held Tuesday evening at 6:00 pm. The meeting will be in the City of Imperial, in the Imperial City Council Chambers, 220, West 9th Street in Imperial. The Board of Supervisors are hosting a series of off-site meetings in each supervisorial district throughout the year. The purpose is to offer Imperial County residents an opportunity to provide feedback to the Board and learn about services available to them.
IMPERIAL, CA
kxoradio.com

County Board Of Supervisors

(County Supervisors meet Tuesday)....It is the regular weekly Board meeting. It will be a little bit different, however. The regular meeting will mostly be in closed session. During open session, the Supersiors will take roll, and the consider any Urgency items to be added to the closed session agenda. They will then go directly into closed session. On the closed session agenda, the Board will discuss appointing a new County Director of Social Services. They will discuss anticipated litigation. They will conference with the Real Property Negotiator, and then they will hold labor negotiations with several bargaining units. If the board takes any action, it will be announced at the end of the closed session.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Imperial, CA
Imperial, CA
Government
Local
California Government
SignalsAZ

Yuma Names New Parks and Recreation Director

The City of Yuma has named Eric Urfer as Director of Parks and Recreation. For the past year, Urfer has served as the City’s Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation. He replaces Jason Nau, who left the Director role to pursue an opportunity in his native Hawaii. Urfer has...
PARKS, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Imperial Valley Food Bank honors retiring nun, staple of the community

EL CENTRO – When Sister Maria Luisa Valdez came to the Imperial Valley about four decades ago she never knew she would touch as many lives as she has, bringing food, clothing, and aide to some of the most needy in El Centro for years, but she felt called to help the poor when she visited an elderly couple, opened their refrigerator, and only saw a single can of tuna sitting there.
EL CENTRO, CA
kxoradio.com

IVC Board to Meet

The Imperial Valley College Board of Trustees meet Wednesday evening. Among the items on the agenda is a Letter of Resignation form Area 5 Trustee Father Mark Edney. In the letter of resignation, Father Edney, pastor of Our Lady of the Valley Parish in El Centro, cited the need for his greater commitment to his pastoral ministry at the combined St. Mary and Our Lady of Guadalupe churches in El Centro. He also cited some health issues that, according to Edney, are not serious now, could become so with out changes in his life. Father Edney has served on the Board for five years including two years as Board President.
EL CENTRO, CA
kxoradio.com

Swarm Of Small Quakes

(Several Small earthquakes in the North County).....A swarm of small earthquakes have been rumbling in and around the Salton City area. They have continued through the last few days. Many of the quakes have not been felt by many residents. Most are micro-quakes, below a magnitude 2.9. On Saturday, there was a magnitude 3.0 at just before 1:00 pm. The US Geological Survey say a magnitude 3.5 was recorded at 11:18 Sunday morning. They have been recorded south/west of Salton City, in the open desert. No damage or injury have been reported. The USGS says swarms are not uncommon in the Imperial County.
SALTON CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Of Imperial
calexicochronicle.com

Holtville Girl Vies for National American Miss

HOLTVILLE — Holtville High school junior Samantha Castaneda has been accepted as one of 26 girls from California to compete in the National American Miss Pageant and is looking for help to defray the costs of attending the pageant. Sixteen-year-old Samantha will be participating in the Junior Teen Division...
HOLTVILLE, CA
kxoradio.com

Pick up Strikes Pedestrian

An early morning accident in Yuma resulted in critical injuries to a pedestrian. According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred shortly before 3:00 a.m. Saturday in the 12-100 block of South Avenue 5 E. A car was parked off the west shoulder of of the roadway. A pick up truck was southbound on the county road when the pick up veered off the road and hit the car and the driver who was out of the car at the time of the collision. The pedestrian was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and then transferred to a Phoenix area hospital. The driver of the truck was not injured. YCSO says that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the accident.
YUMA, AZ
kxoradio.com

Blue Angels Add Female Pilot

Lt. Amanda Lee will join the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, for the 2023 air show season. Lt. Lee will be the first female demonstration pilot to become a member of the team. Lt. Lee is currently assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 106, the Gladiators, flying the F/A-18F Super Hornet. She is a graduate of Old Dominion University. While Lee is the first female demonstration pilot, U.S. Marine Corps Major Katie Cook joined the Blue Angels in 2015 as pilot of the Blues KC-130, Fat Albert, support aircraft.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
thedesertreview.com

League breakdown for 2022-2023 Friday night lights

SAN DIEGO — With a calendar month remaining before the kick-off of the 2022-2023 high school football preseason and the recent calibration and re-calibration to the structure of the local leagues, a recent interview with President of the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) South Eastern Conference, Joe Evangelist may bring clarity to the vetting process involved in school to conference designation.
HIGH SCHOOL
kyma.com

Suspect found in murder of Brawley man

IMPERIAL COUNTY (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Sheriff's Office says a suspect was booked in the murder of Jordan Schmidt. Schmidt was found on December 15, 2021 outside of Brawley, California and the suspect was booked on July 14, 2022. The 34-year-old suspected man currently has a $1 million...
BRAWLEY, CA
kyma.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: High temperatures in the Imperial Valley along with possible storms

A heat warning making its way to Imperial County, along with a chance at thunderstorms. YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Above normal temperatures will persist through at least early next week with highs reaching 110 degrees or better across most lower desert locations through Sunday and just below 110 degrees starting Monday. Moisture has improved over much of the area which will allow for better shower and thunderstorm chances through the upcoming weekend. Storms will be most prevalent and concentrated over south-central Arizona and higher terrain areas, with today and Sunday potentially seeing the most widespread storm activity.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

NBC 11 Weather: New heat records?

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Western Imperial Country remains in an Excessive Heat Warning until 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening. It's possible new record temps could be rewritten over the weekend with temps expecting to reach 115 to 116 degrees. Cooler temperatures likely starting Monday and. continuing through the...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Calexico 12U all-stars journey has come to an end

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Little League All-Star team played in their second day of the Section 7 tournament Sunday after losing in game one Saturday 1-0. Calexico came out fighting hard because Sunday's game was a win or go home scenario. And unfortunately, Calexico's journey to...
CALEXICO, CA
KYMA News 11

Victim in Sunday shooting identified

Virginia Pena, 39, has been identified by Yuma police as the victim in Sunday morning's shooting when a dark-colored pick-up truck fired shots at an SUV with four people inside. The post Victim in Sunday shooting identified appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy