Pool Closed In Imperial

The Imperial Valley College Board of Trustees meet Wednesday evening. Among the items on the agenda is a Letter of Resignation form Area 5 Trustee Father Mark Edney. In the letter of resignation, Father Edney, pastor of Our Lady of the Valley Parish in El Centro, cited the need for his greater commitment to his pastoral ministry at the combined St. Mary and Our Lady of Guadalupe churches in El Centro. He also cited some health issues that, according to Edney, are not serious now, could become so with out changes in his life. Father Edney has served on the Board for five years including two years as Board President.
