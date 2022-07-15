ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Grove, KY

Planning continues for Oak Grove Buc-ee’s

By Adam May
whopam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApproximately 23,000 vehicles are expected to stop at the Oak Grove Buc-ee’s each day when it opens and that’s why officials are anxiously waiting on the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to do some...

whopam.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rewind943.com

Portion of Dotsonville Road will close for 5 months, starting Monday

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A portion of Dotsonville Road will close until December while crews work to replace an existing bridge. The portion of road between Bradley A. Martin and Cummings Creek Road will close on Monday, July 18, and remain closed until Dec. 16, according to an announcement by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Mayor Lynch discusses several topics in WHOP appearance

Hopkinsville Mayor Wendell Lynch appeared on WHOP Monday morning and gave an update on several topics in the city. City Council will meet for the final time in July Tuesday night and the mayor says he expects to hear a positive end-of-year financial report from Robert Martin. There has been...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oak Grove, KY
Traffic
Local
Kentucky Traffic
City
Richmond, KY
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
City
Oak Grove, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
whopam.com

I-24 West lane restriction to begin Monday, last until fall

Motorists returning to Kentucky from Tennessee on I-24 can expect some significant delays for the next few months, beginning Monday, as the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will restrict the westbound side to one lane to allow for inside shoulder reconstruction. The lane restriction will be from the 92 to the 86...
GUTHRIE, KY
WBKO

How does the community feel about Fountain Row?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This weekend marked the opening weekend for the Fountain Row Entertainment District in downtown Bowling Green. Fountain Row allows patrons to get to-go alcoholic drinks from participating businesses, and carry them around within the confines of the district. WBKO was able to talk with a...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Oak#Vehicles#Gas Station
clarksvillenow.com

Bus driver shortage continues as Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools prepare to open

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 2021-22 year was a tough one for the Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools Transportation Department due to driver shortages. The challenge included around 250 routes, over 6,879 morning bus stops, and about 23,000 students assigned to a bus, according to CMCSS spokesperson Anthony Johnson. “Around...
Rutherford Source

Two Tennessee Spots Make the List for Ten Favorite RV Camp Grounds

Travelawaits just released its list of “10 Favorite RV Camping Grounds After a Year of Full-time RVing.”. The first Tennessee spot on the list was Clarksville RV Resort. They stated,”Straddling the Kentucky-Tennessee border, right off Highway 24, you’ll find this cute resort with a vintage trailer at the front, offering great photo ops. The Clarksville RV Resort is well maintained and has an excellent children’s play area, a pool, and a great little convenience store.”
MANCHESTER, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Stolen Nashville food truck tracked to property in Clarksville where other missing vehicles allegedly found

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A stolen food truck out of Nashville led investigators in Clarksville to the discovery of other stolen vehicles. The owner of "Sugaboats" has a tracker hidden on her food trailer. When it disappeared Thursday from its parking spot on a lot off of Rosa L. Parks Blvd., owner Shilon Calbert had to know where it went.
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Christian Co. back in the ‘red’ on Ky. COVID map as cases tick up

Christian County is once again ‘red’ on the Kentucky COVID-19 community spread level map, as cases continue to tick up across the state and country. There were 12,798 newly reported cases in the Commonwealth within the last week, along with 49 new deaths, which brings the death toll since the pandemic began up to 16,293. The positivity rate has risen to 17.70 percent, with Christian, Trigg and counties to the north and west all ‘red’ on the map. Todd County remains in the ‘yellow’.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
whopam.com

Microburst damages Kuttawa Harbor

The National Weather Service in Paducah says a microburst caused two-to-three million dollars worth of damage at Kuttawa Harbor in Lyon County during a thunderstorm Sunday morning. Numerous boats and docks were damaged at Hu-B’s at Kuttawa Harbor and the weather service also reports numerous trees down in Kuttawa—some two...
KUTTAWA, KY
Nashville Parent

Hot Air Balloons To Color the Sky for Sumner Fest

Sumner Fest, Sumner County’s premier hot air balloon festival, is set to illuminate the Hendersonville skies on Saturday, August 6 from 4 – 9 p.m. Hendersonville’s Sanders Ferry Park will ignite as the idyllic backdrop for this celebration filled with food, fun and non-stop entertainment. Bring lawn...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
knoxvilledailysun.com

Follow Me to Tennessee: Tennessee Migration Report

KNOXVILLE -- East Tennessee is seeing huge increases in relocation interest in 2022. Chattanooga, Johnson City, Knoxville, Nashville, and Brentwood are experiencing the greatest increases, according to search data from moving company booking website moveBuddha.com. The company just released a new data report dedicated to exploring moving trends across Tennessee. The data shows an increasing interest in moves to the East. Top cities to move to are Chattanooga, Johnson City, Knoxville, Nashville, and Brentwood.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Found – Husky dog

Very friendly. Jumped in my window. Has on a collar… but no chip. I’m certain he belongs to someone. Please ID with gender and color of collar. Found between Dawson Springs and Cerulean. Contact: Heather Rogers at (270) 350-0117.
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy