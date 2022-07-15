ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA G League team moving to Dollar Loan Center

By Gary Dymski
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Ignite G League basketball team from the San Francisco Bay area is relocating to play in Henderson’s Dollar Loan Center.

Officials of the Foley Group, which operates the arena that opened in March, made the announcement at a Friday news conference.

Ignite will begin playing its home games at the Dollar Loan Center in 2022-23, NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim said.

The G League is the main minor league for the NBA and began in 2001 as the National Basketball Development League.

The arena seats 5,567 and is home to the Silver Knights, the minor-league affiliate of the Golden Knights, and the Knight Hawks of the Indoor Football League. Both teams are owned by Golden Knights owner Bill Foley.

The arena is also home to the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame, the Craggy Range Sports Bar and Grill and a team store.

