Georgia tax refund: Still haven’t seen your tax rebate? More are being sent out soon

ATLANTA — Still haven’t seen your state tax rebate? The state says it is sending more out soon.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced in March that most Georgians would receive up to $250 for single filers, $375 for heads of household or $500 for married couples filing jointly.

So far, more than 2.5 million refunds have been issued. That means that 90% of them have been sent out.

The special refunds started rolling out in May. The state says it will send out more by next month.

If you have not gotten the rebate, the governor’s office says it’s likely you are not eligible or those who did receive refunds through direct deposit did not notice it in their accounts.

