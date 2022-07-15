ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

ESPN+ Reportedly Raising Subscription Price: Fans React

By Matt Audilet
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago

ESPN+, home to more obscure games and bonus content for the Worldwide Leader, is raising its subscription price from $6.99 per month to $9.99 per month. The 43%...

thespun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Best Photos Of NFL Reporter Erin Andrews' Relationship

A funny photo of Erin Andrews and her close friend and podcast co-host, Charissa Thompson, went viral on social media earlier this weekend. Andrews and Thompson appeared to enjoy some vacation time together. Andrews and Thompson are extremely close. Of course, Andrews' most-important relationship is with her husband, former NHL...
NFL
The Spun

David Feherty Reportedly Leaving NBC: Golf World Reacts

Former golf star David Feherty has been a regular on NBC's golf broadcasting team for over five years now. But it appears that his time with NBC is coming to an end. According to media insider Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Feherty is leaving NBC to join the LIV Golf tour as an analyst. Per the report, Feherty will work eight to ten LIV Golf tournaments per year. Financial terms of the impending deal have not yet been revealed.
GOLF
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Potential Tony Kornheiser Replacement

Tony Kornheiser, 74, and Michael Wilbon, 63, still run one of the most successful shows on ESPN: Pardon The Interruption. However, there's a belief Kornheiser is getting closer to retirement. He's 74 and could decide to walk away from ESPN in the next year or two. In such a scenario,...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Sports World#Front Office Sports#The Disney Bundle
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To The Kyle Busch Wife Photo

Samantha Busch, the wife of longtime NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, shared a great throwback photo on Twitter on Sunday. NASCAR's Cup Series was in New Hampshire on Sunday afternoon. In honor of the race, Samantha Busch shared a cool throwback photo of their family. "A classic," she wrote. Samantha Busch's...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: Photos Of Danica Patrick At The Beach Go Viral

Danica Patrick is retired from racing, but the former NASCAR and IndyCar driver is staying close to the sport, working for broadcasts throughout the season. The business woman is still managing to get some rest and relaxation, though. Patrick took some time for herself at the beach earlier this month.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Grammy Winner John Legend Reacts To Nephew's SEC Football Commitment

Anthony Brown, a four-star wide receiver from the class of 2023, announced his commitment to Kentucky on Saturday. His decision received far more attention than the typical college recruit. That's because his uncle, 12-time Grammy Award winner John Legend, celebrated the news by posting to his 13.8 million Twitter followers.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

CBS' Amanda Balionis Renner Has Telling Comment About Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy watched a golden opportunity to win The Open Championship slip away Sunday. While he held his own during the final round, shooting 2-under without a bogey at St. Andrews, he nevertheless got passed by Cameron Smith and Cameron Young. The golfers shot 8-under and 7-under, respectively, on the...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson Photo Is Going Viral

NFL players aren't the only ones enjoying the offseason. There's still a few months until the 2022 season begins, so Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson are getting in as much vacation/outdoors time as possible. The two beloved sideline reporters and podcast co-hosts are enjoying some time out in the country.
NFL
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Reveals If She Thinks He'll Stay Retired

In late June, tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL for the second time. "I want to thank the whole entire first class Buccaneers organization for an amazing ride, trusting me to come back to play and help build a championship team," Gronkowski said in his statement. "I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Leonard Fournette Reveals How Much He Actually Weighs

Leonard Fournette has broken the silence about the "weight gate" when it comes to how much he weighs. On Monday morning, it was reported that Buccaneers coaches were unhappy with Fournette, who was weighing close to 260 lbs during mandatory minicamp. “Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement when...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Zach Wilson Mom Video Goes Viral: Fans React

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is the story of the NFL offseason. Rumors about his dating life have been circulating on social media this month. Wilson's ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile, accused the NFL quarterback of "sleeping with his mom's best friend." The social-media comment has since been deleted. Zach's mom,...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Bucs Star Showed Up To Camp Extremely Overweight

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers star reportedly showed up to mandatory minicamp very overweight. According to a report from Rick Stroud, Bucs running back Leonard Fournette was at 260 pounds during mandatory minicamp. Bucs coaches were not happy. “Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement, when (Fournette) didn’t participate in...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Surprising Charles Barkley Job News

Charles Barkley is one of the most brutally honest people in all of sports. The former NBA star turned Turner Sports analyst has made his opinion on LIV Golf extremely clear. Barkley does not criticize players who are taking the money from the Saudi-backed golf league. It turns out Barkley...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Look: Bubba Wallace Reacts To His Big Finish On Sunday

After a few rough weeks on the track, Bubba Wallace finally found himself back in the top 10 after his performance at the Ambetter 301. Wallace finished third at the race but had one of his strongest performances of the entire season. He finished second in the first stage and tenth in the second stage before his third place finish at the end.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Notre Dame Rumor

Notre Dame is finally going to join a conference with the Big Ten and SEC adding big-time schools like Oklahoma, Texas, UCLA and USC, right?. According to a report from CBS Sports, Notre Dame is targeting a huge TV deal to stay independent. "Notre Dame targeting $75 million annual media...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Responds To Controversial Madden Rating

Tom Brady brought the jokes to Twitter on Monday when it came to the madden ratings. A lot of fans are up in arms about the ratings, specifically when it comes to the receivers. Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase wasn't one of the 10 highest-rated receivers for this year's game, despite being one of the best at his position last year.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

JJ Watt, Wife Kealia Reveal Baby Gender: NFL World Reacts

We could have another Watt playing in the National Football League in about 20 years or so. JJ Watt and his wife, professional soccer player Kealia Watt, are expecting their first child. The Arizona Cardinals star and his wife are having a baby boy. Some fans were surprised that JJ...
NFL
The Spun

Tony Romo On Troy Aikman Deal: NFL World Reacts

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned broadcaster Tony Romo knows a thing or two about landing a huge contract. Romo landed one during his playing days with the Dallas Cowboys. He's landed one in broadcasting, too. The former NFL star is reportedly making close to $18 million per season at CBS...
NFL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
573K+
Followers
68K+
Post
315M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy