ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Online posts show sunny life of girl killed in Russian strike

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=339970_0gh0fgqm00

VINNYTSIA, Ukraine, July 15 (Reuters) - A shy smile, a sunny day - a moment in the life of four-year-old Liza Dmitrieva posted online shortly before she was killed in a Russian missile strike on the central Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia.

The short burst of video shows her pushing a stroller and happily responding to her mother Iryna, who was severely injured in Thursday's attack which took place miles from the front lines. read more

Ukraine condemned the strike as a war crime, saying it had killed at least 23 people, including Liza and two other children, and wounded scores. Russia's Defence Ministry said it hit a military target.

Doctors said on Friday they had decided for now not to tell Iryna about her daughter's death, fearing the news would kill her.

But beyond the hospital, the images and footage of Liza on her mother's Instagram account - set next to news footage of the same pushchair knocked on its aide amid the rubble of the blast - quickly went viral and became a focus of anger and grief.

“Where are we going?” Iryna Dmitrieva is heard asking in the video in a sing-song voice, as they stride along side-by-side.

“To see Alla?,” she asks again as the little girl, who had Down's Syndrome, nods cheerfully in agreement.

After the attack, the city's LOGO Club Children's Center posted a tribute to the girl they called "Sunny Flower".

"Together we learned to say the first sounds, the first words,” they wrote on Facebook. "Lizochka," they added, using a diminutive form of her name, "today you became a ray of sun".

Staff there said that she had especially loved blowing into foam and using a special necklace as part of her speech therapy.

Valeria Korol, a speech therapist at the centre, said Liza had been very clever. Her mum took great care of her, she gave the little girl all her heart, soul and love. Her fantastic achievements made her mum and her family very happy."

Doctors at Vinnytsia Emergency Hospital said Iryna Dmitrieva was severely injured, and any bad news could be too much for her.

"Were she told about this (the death of her daughter) now, we would lose her," chief doctor Oleksandr Fomin told Reuters.

"That is why we have created full information barrier around her. So when she asks for a phone, all doctors, nurses, medics say they have been forbidden to use phones at work."

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's wife, Olena, tweeted that she recognised the girl, who had once been among a group of children who painted Christmas ornaments with the first lady in a holiday video.

"Look at her, alive, please," Olena Zelenska wrote.

Reporting by Elaine Monaghan; writing by Andrew Heavens; editing by Philippa Fletcher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Russian journalist who protested invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner in live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, lawyer reveals

A Russian journalist who protested the invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner during a live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, her lawyer has revealed. Ukrainian-born Marina Ovsyannikova, 43, dubbed the 'bravest women on television', was detained by Russian police on Sunday and her location...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Ivana Trump's Cause of Death Revealed as Friend Confirms Declining Health

Ivana Trump's cause of death has been confirmed as her close friend revealed details about her declining health on Friday. The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner found that Trump, the 73-year-old ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of three of his children, died due to "blunt impact injuries of torso" sustained during an accidental fall at her Manhattan home on Thursday, according to a statement obtained by Newsweek. Emergency workers found Ivana Trump dead at her home at around 12:40 p.m. Thursday following a report of cardiac arrest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The US Sun

‘World’s first drug lord billionaire who lived like king in jail’ with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats is recaptured

THE world's 'first billionaire drug lord' who lived like a king in jail with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats has been captured by Mexican troops after going on the run. A dishevelled-looking Rafael Caro Quintero was seen being dragged out in handcuffs after a sniffer dog found him hiding a bus in footage shared by Mexican forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Person
Olena Zelenska
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Crime#Ukraine#Russian#Ukrainian#Defence Ministry
Newsweek

Putin Ally Waiting for Order to Smash West to 'Smithereens'

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and top ally of Vladimir Putin, said Sunday that he is waiting on an order from the Russian president to blast Western countries to "smithereens." Kadyrov made the declaration in a Telegram post that announced the completion of a new Chechen regiment called "North-Akhmat," which...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Russia
The Independent

Scars of COVID persist for sickest survivors, families

Freddy Fernandez almost wasn’t here, on his couch in his Missouri home, his baby on his lap, gnawing on the pulse oximeter that he uses to check his oxygen levels after a months-long bout with COVID-19. The 41-year-old father of six spent five months hospitalized a four-hour drive away from the couple’s home in the southwest Missouri town of Carthage on the most intense life support available. He nearly died repeatedly and now he — like so many that survived COVID-19 hospitalizations — has returned home changed. While more than 1 million died of COVID across the U.S., many more...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
BBC

The country where having a pet could soon land you in jail

"He looks at me with his innocent and beautiful eyes. He is asking me to take him out for a walk, but I don't dare. We will get arrested." Mahsa, who has a dog, is referring to a new wave of arrests of pet owners and seizures of their animals in the Iranian capital, Tehran.
PETS
BBC

Isle of Wight boy, 15, accused of planning terrorist attacks

A 15-year-old boy from the Isle of Wight has been charged with a terrorism offence. The teenager, from Cowes, was arrested by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East with help from Hampshire Constabulary last week. Following questioning, he was charged with the preparation of terrorist acts under Section 5...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

497K+
Followers
343K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy