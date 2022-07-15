ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Triston McKenzie Is Pitching The Best Month Of His Career

By Tommy Wild
ClevelandBaseballInsider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fyWYB_0gh0fbR900

Last night was a career appearance for Guardians pitcher, Triston McKenzie. This performance is his third one in the month of July and he is showing why this is the best month of his career.

McKenzie's first start of the month came back on July 3 against the New York Yankees at Progressive Feild. The Yankees have hit the most home runs out of any Major League team, but Triston shut them down. He had seven strikeouts, one walk, and one hit, in seven innings of work.

This stat line would be impressive against any team. But, it is even more spectacular with the Yankees being a World Series favorite.

McKenzie's second start came in Kansas City. He pitched six innings and gave up three hits and struck out five.

That takes us up to last night, which was one of McKenzie's best start of his life. (Outside of his near-perfect game from last year.) He struck a career-high 12 batters in eight innings of work. This came after a night when the bullpen had to go eight full innings because Aaron Civale left the game after the first.

The fact he hasn't given up a run in July is what makes this McKenzie's best month of his career. Watch Josh Naylor's reaction to finding this out. Trust me, it's worth it and will make you laugh!

When talking about his performance against the Tigers, Tito added that " there was the intent. Fastball had good life, really good breaking ball."

The last three starts have really shown the growth of McKenzie as a big league pitcher. At the end of June, he was roughed up pretty good in two consecutive starts against the Twins. He gave up a combined 17 hits and 13 runs. McKenzie bounced back strong in a position where he could have easily got down on himself.

The Guardians are still the youngest team in baseball and Triston is no exception being only 24. But this age should make fans feel even more excited that the month of July is something McKenzie can replicate many more times in a Guardians jersey.

Guardians Farm Report: Tena Collects Career High Four Hits For Akron Including Third Home Run In Last Five Games

ClevelandBaseballInsider

Guardians Standout Player Of The Week: July 18

The Guardians had a lot of great performances last week. It started off with Shane Bieber throwing a complete game in game one of the doubleheader against the White Sox. Jose Ramirez also had a big week with a two-home run game against the Twins. Josh Naylor also put himself in contention with a couple of timely home runs for the Guardians too.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Triston Casas update: Red Sox prospect begins rehab stint with a bang

The Boston Red Sox could use a power-hitting first baseman. Might they get some help from within?. Triston Casas currently is the second-ranked prospect in the Red Sox' farm system behind Marcelo Mayer and sits 29th on Baseball America's overall prospect rankings. At 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, the 22-year-old first baseman boasts impressive power from the left side and looked like a potential call-up candidate earlier this season.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Darvish fans 9 in 7 innings, Padres top Diamondbacks 5-3

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A fired-up Yu Darvish struck out nine in seven innings and the scuffling San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 on Friday night. “He was terrific,” San Diego manager Bob Melvin said. “You want somebody who’s going to go out there and not worry about pitch counts and try and give you seven innings and give our bullpen a little bit of a break.” Darvish’s batterymate, Austin Nola, hit an early two-run double to help the Padres win for only the second time in seven games. “Austin is starting to swing the bat better,” Melvin said. “There is more in there offensively, and I think he will be the first to tell you that, especially against left-handed pitching.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Guardians draft grade: Cleveland takes ‘best hitter in entire draft’

The Cleveland Guardians selected who MLB Network called “the best hitter in the entire draft” with the 16th overall pick. The 2022 MLB Draft began on July 17, the night before the Home Run Derby and two nights prior to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. The class was headlined by Jackson Holliday and Druw Jones, the sons of former MLB stars Matt Holliday and Andruw Jones. Then, there was the shocking selection by the Texas Rangers, who took Kumar Rocker with the third-overall pick.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fantasypros.com

Tyler Gilbert lasts five innings on mound Saturday against Padres

Tyler Gilbert lasted five innings on the mound for the Diamondbacks Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits while also walking one and striking out one, picking up the no-decision in the Diamondbacks' 4-3 loss to the Padres. Fantasy Impact:. Gilbert has allowed three runs or less in each of...
PHOENIX, AZ
MLB

Draft Day 1: Pick-by-pick rundown, analysis

Day 1 of the MLB Draft is in the books, with the first 80 selections covering Rounds 1 and 2, eight compensation picks and Competitive Balance Rounds A and B. Read below for a rundown of all Day 1 picks, including analysis of all Round 1 selections from MLB Pipeline experts Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo.
NFL
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Reliever Makes First Appearance Since 2020

Jonathan Hernandez is the second reliever coming off Tommy John surgery to return to the Texas pitching staff in 2022. Texas Rangers pitcher Jonathan Hernández made his first appearance in the Majors in more than a year on Saturday, tossing a scoreless seventh inning in a 3-2 loss to Seattle.
ARLINGTON, TX
