Summer in Maine can be a fun and relaxing time – especially if you’re a student on school break. The summers I spent exploring our great outdoors when I was a kid are some of my most cherished memories. But for many kids, summer can also be a stressful time, especially if school is your only source of reliable nutrition. No child should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from, but the sad reality is that one in six Maine children experience food insecurity, which can have negative impacts on their health, cognitive development and overall wellbeing.

MAINE STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO