New York State Bans Smoking in Public Parks and Beaches
Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday signed legislation prohibiting smoking in all state-owned beaches, boardwalks, marinas, playgrounds, recreation centers, and group camps....chautauquatoday.com
I remember smoking in restaurants...can't we just segregate smokers and non smokers like simpler times ..
i still smoke in parks and beaches 😂😂😂 I simply don't do it around families with children
that's a great idea. I know in Florida it's been banned and if you get caught throwing a cigarette, cigar, or any type of tobacco product on the beach it's a hefty fine.
