ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York State Bans Smoking in Public Parks and Beaches

chautauquatoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Kathy Hochul on Friday signed legislation prohibiting smoking in all state-owned beaches, boardwalks, marinas, playgrounds, recreation centers, and group camps....

chautauquatoday.com

Comments / 42

Christina D13
3d ago

I remember smoking in restaurants...can't we just segregate smokers and non smokers like simpler times ..

Reply(11)
9
Infamy Alex
3d ago

i still smoke in parks and beaches 😂😂😂 I simply don't do it around families with children

Reply
7
nick
3d ago

that's a great idea. I know in Florida it's been banned and if you get caught throwing a cigarette, cigar, or any type of tobacco product on the beach it's a hefty fine.

Reply
2
Related
WIBX 950

You’ll Now Have To Do This To Get A Drivers License in New York State

New York State has signed legislation that will require its residents to do something they have never had to do before in order to obtain a license to operate a motor vehicle. When it comes to getting a driver's license in the Empire State, the usual things come to mind. Getting your learner's permit, practicing your driving with your parents, and taking and passing your road test are all things that we have done in order to get our license. But New York State is adding a new element...Bike Safety.
TRAFFIC
WIBX 950

New York State Bans This At All State Parks, Beaches, And Playgrounds

Across New York State, this activity is now banned at all state parks, beaches and playgrounds. New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill on July 15th 2022 that prohibits smoking cannabis and tobacco in all state-owned beaches, boardwalks, marinas, playgrounds, recreation centers, and group camps. Here's what she had to say when she signed this bill into law:
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Catskills#Playgrounds#Politics State
96.9 WOUR

New York State Has $17.5 Billion In Lost Money And Some Of It Might Be Yours

The Mega Millions jackpot will be $530 million for Tuesday since no one won it. It's the eighth biggest jackpot on record. You might not have gotten lucky with the lottery, but you may still have some money coming your way. New York State has $17.5 billion in unclaimed or "lost" funds. Every day the state returns $1.5 million to people who file claims.
LOTTERY
Gothamist

NY’s new firearms law creates gun-free zones, lots of work for lawyers

While Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation designating a long list of public places in New York as gun-free zones, it isn't likely to be the final word on the issue. The restrictions are the state government's response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June that struck down New York’s strict framework for issuing concealed-carry handgun permits. The ruling will make it easier for licensed owners in New York and a half-dozen states with similar laws to get carry permits.
LAW
96.1 The Breeze

There’s an Underground Waterfall In New York State

Remember when you were a kid and you used to go on adventures with your friends? You might have imagined you were fighting monsters or looking for secret treasure that was buried away somewhere. That adventure spirit never really leaves you. It's always cool when you discover that there are...
TRAVEL
WIBX 950

Warning! New Threat Could Be Killing Your Trees In New York State

Keep an eye on your trees, a new deadly threat could be lurking in their leaves. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is reporting an increases in cases of Beech Leaf Disease (BLD) in New York State. To date, 35 counties have been identified with the disease, 14 being confirmed alone in 2022.
WIBX 950

This Is The Fattest County In New York State

A new study shows that most New Yorkers have gotten fatter over the past 10 years with most counties in the state reporting an increase in the amount of obesity reported in their residents. So what county is the fattest? According to the latest data released by New York State...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Warning For Facebook Marketplace Users In New York State

Selling things that you are no longer using or have no use for at home is a great way to make some extra cash. For years, people have held yard sales or garage sales and displayed their items for people to walk in and purchase. Saturday and Sunday mornings are busy in neighborhoods across New York State even in 2022. But one of the most popular ways to sell things these days is happening online.
INTERNET
Syracuse.com

NY State Fair tickets go on sale Wednesday

Geddes, N.Y. — Tickets and parking passes for the 2022 New York State Fair go on sale at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Tickets will cost $3 and parking is $5, the same as it was last year. Tickets can only be bought through the Fair’s exclusive online ticket seller, Etix.
LIFESTYLE
The Staten Island Advance

N.Y. SNAP recipients to receive at least $95 more per month for additional food assistance; here’s how

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Friday that all New York households enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for July. SNAP benefits have been crucial for many New Yorkers’ livelihoods, including approximately 14% of the state’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNYT

Hochul signs bills protecting New Yorkers who receive public benefits

Gov. Hochul has signed a package of bills to protect New Yorkers who receive public benefits. The first bill notifies recipients about the rights they have when they apply for assistance. The second requires Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs to provide two Electronic Benefit Transfer cards for each home that has...
POLITICS
WIBX 950

Shark Sightings Continue To Close Multiple New York Beaches

In an unprecedented time of shark attacks along the south shore beaches of Long Island, the New York State Parks Department, along with other town parks and municipalities, are being forced to close their beaches during their prime season. Tens of thousands of New Yorkers head to Jones Beach and the surrounding areas to soak in the summer sun on a daily basis. However, with a real-life "Jaws" situation going on, Thursday more beaches were closed due to multiple shark sightings.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy