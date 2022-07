One person is dead after a shooting Sunday morning in Highland County. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is looking into the deadly officer-involved shooting. Cincinnati's WXIX-TV reports that the Highland County Sheriff’s Office requested Ohio BCI’s involvement. The victim is male and was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting occurred around 2:00 Sunday morning. The incident began as a traffic stop on U.S.-62 south of Hillsboro, no word yet on what led to the shooting.

HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO