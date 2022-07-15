ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Carson receives distinguished honor

By From staff reports
Statesville Record & Landmark
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Carolina’s Kathryn Carson (Lake Norman H.S.) was recently named the American Athletic Conference Women’s Golf Scholar Athlete of the Year. In April, she was named to the 2022 American Athletic All-Conference Team. The honor also marked...

Comments / 1

 

WITN

Eastern Carolina softball team heads to Babe Ruth World Series

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A team of eight-year-old softball players from New Bern qualified for the Babe Ruth World Series tournament in Jensen Beach, FL. The girls competed in the Babe Ruth Southeast Region Tournament over the weekend in Clemmons. Four pool games brought the team to the third...
NEW BERN, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina school cafeteria worker scores big lottery win

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a big win for a Wayne County woman. Martha Dixon, of Goldsboro, achieved her dream of winning a big lottery prize when her ticket in a Lucky For Life drawing won $25,000 a year for life, according to a press release from NCEL.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Episode 39: ‘9 On The Positive Side’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Welcome to the latest episode of “9 On The Positive Side.” This weekly 30-minute show puts the positive news front and center. You can find the show each Saturday at 7:30 a.m. on WNCT and Sunday at noon on CW. Click the above video to see the episode. You can read […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Lidl in Rocky Mount, NC closing this month

The Lidl grocery store in Rocky Mount, NC is closing by the end of July. The location is shutting down on July 31 because it is an underperforming store, according to an article from the Rocky Mount Telegram on July 18, 2022. No information is available regarding the future of...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Mooresville, NC
Pinehurst, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
WITN

Eastern Carolina airport announces plans for runway expansion project

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Major transformational upgrades continue at Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN). Airport officials announced the first steps of a runway expansion project will be underway soon as part of its plan to enhance the airport’s capabilities and capacity. An $8 million dollar road re-alignment project will...
NEW BERN, NC
cbs17

Wilson school weighs COVID-19 guidelines as new variant spreads

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An updated map from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention shows an uptick in COVID-19 cases in North Carolina. Forty-one counties are now shaded in orange, the highest community level of COVID-19. It’s also more than 10 times as many counties as there were...
WILSON, NC
WRAL News

Eastern Wake County -- Hotter than Hot: Living in Knightdale, Wendell and Zebulon

Find more articles like this on www.NewHomesandIdeas.com. As more and more people flock to the Triangle and land here becomes ever more scarce, eyes are turning to Wake County’s last “frontier” — its eastern side and the once sleepy little towns of Knightdale, Wendell and Zebulon. Greenspace, affordability, a young population and easy access to the greater Triangle have made this area the fastest growing not only in the Triangle, but in all of North Carolina. And new-home builders are answering this unprecedented demand with an abundance of new neighborhoods underway and on the drawing board, offering an array of living options, from apartments to townhomes to starter homes and estate homes.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Greenville tenants face crisis as Section 8 vouchers no longer accepted

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In early July, WITN reported on two people living in two Greenville apartment complexes. They said their leases were being terminated after their landlord stopped accepting Section 8 vouchers. Since airing the original story, we have learned that some of the tenants at Arlington West and Pecan Grove have been given other options for continuing their leases.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Hearing for status of Onslow County Schools board member happening next week

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A public hearing will take place on July 25 to determine the future of current Onslow County Schools board member Eric Whitfield. Onslow County Schools has set up the hearing, which will begin at 9 a.m. in the main meeting room of the Eastern North Carolina Regional Skills Center, located at 261 Northwest Corridor Boulevard in Jacksonville. Brett Anderson, Chief Communications Officer with Onslow County Schools, said in a memo to the media the meeting will not be one held by the Onslow County Schools board. There will be no opportunity for public participation.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Two Eastern Carolina counties to get expanded internet access

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Two Eastern Carolina counties are among 12 in the state to be getting high-speed internet thanks to state grants. Chowan County (ATMC: Focus Broadband) and Bertie County (Spectrum Southeast, LLC) are the two Eastern Carolina counties that Gov. Roy Cooper says are set to receive high-speed internet.
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Hedgepeth family provides update, thanks community for ‘overwhelming’ support

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The family of Carnie Hedgepeth expressed gratitude for the “overwhelming” support they’ve received from the community while he’s been recovering from serious injured he suffered in a June accident. Hedgepeth is Beaufort County’s emergency services director, and is also a pastor at Arthur Christian Church. “We are extremely grateful for the […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Improved drainage project to impact Goldsboro drivers

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN)—A drainage project will impact drivers in Goldsboro. The project for improving drainage impact Rosewood Road at four different locations. According to officials, the four locations are “between Oakland Church Road and N.C. 581 west of Goldsboro.”. Crews will be replacing crossline pipes, and this will...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

New consignment shop opens in Winterville

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you’re looking for some nostalgic pieces, this store is the place for you. “The Thrill of the Hunt,” a new resale and consignment store in Winterville is filled with antiques, trinkets, and collectible items. The store offers things such as toys from the 1980s, furniture from the 1920s, beauty supplies […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
nctripping.com

13 Delicious New Bern Restaurants for the Ultimate Foodie

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. The historic town of New Bern is packed with a treasure trove of great food spots. After eating our way throughout the birthplace of Pepsi, North...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Winterville turns 125-years-old, celebrates with music

There was no winner in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $480 million, according to a news release from the lottery. Winterville turns 125-years-old, celebrates with music and grub. Updated: 10 hours ago. Live music and food trucks are setting the scene of Winterville’s 125th anniversary at the Winterville...
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

First Alert Forecast For July 17, 2022

There was no winner in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $480 million, according to a news release from the lottery. Winterville turns 125-years-old, celebrates with music and grub. Updated: 16 hours ago. Live music and food trucks are setting the scene of Winterville’s 125th anniversary at the Winterville...
WITN

Pitt County deputies searching for missing man

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County deputies are searching for a missing Greenville man. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Christopher Valenzuela was last seen on Monday. He is described as having short hair, a mustache, and a beard. Anyone with information about Valenzuela’s whereabouts is asked...
PITT COUNTY, NC

