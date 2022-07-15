Carson receives distinguished honor

Find more articles like this on www.NewHomesandIdeas.com. As more and more people flock to the Triangle and land here becomes ever more scarce, eyes are turning to Wake County’s last “frontier” — its eastern side and the once sleepy little towns of Knightdale, Wendell and Zebulon. Greenspace, affordability, a young population and easy access to the greater Triangle have made this area the fastest growing not only in the Triangle, but in all of North Carolina. And new-home builders are answering this unprecedented demand with an abundance of new neighborhoods underway and on the drawing board, offering an array of living options, from apartments to townhomes to starter homes and estate homes.

WAKE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO