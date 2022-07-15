In Focus 7/15/22: KSRE, Battle of the Badges

Pottawatomie County commissioners have set an Aug. 22 hearing for the 2023 budget and notice of the revenue neutral rate, which county staff say will be exceeded. The budget, which will be published sometime early next month, totals over $39.3 million, an increase of over $3 million from 2022. Much of the increase comes from a planned 6.5 percent cost of living adjustment for county employees as well as fuel and equipment costs.

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO