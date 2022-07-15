In Focus 7/15/22: KSRE, Battle of the Badges

A facilitated public forum is being held tonight to get feedback on the future of parks and recreation programming in Manhattan. Workforce challenges have hampered the department in recent months, causing uncertainty for the future of some programming. Manhattan City Manager Ron Fehr says city officials hope to get to a solution to one burning question.
The Staley School of Leadership Studies bid farewell Friday to visitors from the 2022 Mandela Washington Fellowship class. This slideshow requires JavaScript. The flagship program of the Young African Leaders Initiative, Kansas State University’s Staley School has hosted cohorts for the 6-week leadership institute since 2016. This year saw 24 fellows from across the African continent come to Manhattan to study civic engagement through volunteering, meeting with state and local elected leaders, as well as visiting with officials from non-profits and businesses throughout the region.
Three people were arrested over the weekend following a fight at an Aggieville establishment. The Riley County Police Department says officers were called out shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday to Tubby’s Sports Bar for reports of a fight in progress. When they arrived, officers witnessed 23-year-old Charles Ware, of Manhattan and 31-year-old Dennis Robinson, of St. Marys, engaged in a physical fight. Police say 22-year-old Anthony Kee, of Fort Riley also was involved.
Pottawatomie County commissioners have set an Aug. 22 hearing for the 2023 budget and notice of the revenue neutral rate, which county staff say will be exceeded. The budget, which will be published sometime early next month, totals over $39.3 million, an increase of over $3 million from 2022. Much of the increase comes from a planned 6.5 percent cost of living adjustment for county employees as well as fuel and equipment costs.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – Kansas State junior running back Deuce Vaughn was one of 85 players in the nation and eight from the Big 12 to earn a nod on the watch list for the 86th Maxwell Award presented annually to the outstanding player in college football, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday.
