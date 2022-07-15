Padres star SS Fernando Tatis Jr. to begin hitting progression Friday

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is working his way back from injury. Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

It was reported Thursday that the Friars were being "extremely cautious" with the 23-year-old after he underwent surgery to repair a fractured wrist in March. It was estimated that Tatis Jr. would be sidelined for up to three months, but now in mid-July, it's been four months since the procedure.

Tatis Jr. missed time during the 2021 campaign with a bothersome shoulder but still managed to lead the league with 42 home runs in 130 games and pick up his second consecutive Silver Slugger Award. He also registered 97 RBI, 25 stolen bases and a .282/.364/.611 slash line and finished third in the NL MVP voting.