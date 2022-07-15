ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Taiwan authorities charge Apple supplier Luxshare with corporate espionage

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigators in Taiwan claim that Luxshare, one of Apple's major manufacturers, lured away staff from rivals and stole company secrets. Luxshare has been investing in new iPhone assembly facilities, and production factories for...

forums.appleinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

FBI and M15 issue rare joint warning for all iPhone and Android users over growing China cybersecurity attacks

DIRECTORS from the top intelligence agencies representing the United States and the United Kingdom have appeared together to make a forceful statement. Statements indicate Western intelligence agencies are suspicious of potential cybercrime and espionage operations orchestrated by China. “Today is the first time the heads of the FBI and MI5...
CELL PHONES
The Associated Press

India raids second Chinese mobile company this month

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian investigators have raided an Indian subsidiary of Chinese smartphone maker Oppo, accusing it of evading customs duties totaling 43.9 billion rupees ($551 million), the government said Wednesday. The Enforcement Directorate, India’s financial crime investigation agency, said it sent a notice to the company seeking recovery of the money. Oppo India, a subsidiary of China’s Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd, is the second Chinese mobile company to be searched by the directorate this month. The actions underscore the tough scrutiny of Chinese companies following a Himalayan border standoff between the armies of the two nuclear-armed neighbors that began in 2020. Twenty Indian and four Chinese soldiers have been killed in the standoff.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate Espionage#Electric Cars#Vehicles#Reuters#Taiwanese#Catcher Technology
The US Sun

How China would destroy US bases & sink ships in Pearl Harbor-style missile blitz ahead of Taiwan invasion, experts warn

CHINA could begin a devastating war with Taiwan by launching a massive Pearl Harbor-style onslaught on US bases and ships in the Pacific, experts have warned. Fears are growing that an emboldened Beijing could finally launch military action to take the breakaway island in what could be an even bigger war than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Fox News

Taiwan loses major advocate, defensive ally with assassination of Shinzo Abe

With the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Taiwan and the United States have lost a major advocate against Chinese militarization in the Pacific. Abe, an archconservative of Japanese politics and Japan-first nationalist opposed to Chinese expansion, had been a stalwart ally of Taiwan as threats of Chinese "reunification" loomed.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

China brands US a 'security risk' and claims it drove away a USS Benfold after it sailed near the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea

Beijing has branded Washington a 'security risk' and claimed its military had 'driven away' a US destroyer after it sailed near the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea. The United States regularly carries out what it calls Freedom of Navigation Operations in the South China Sea challenging what...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

The US and Australia hit back at China as Anthony Albanese prepares to fly to Fiji after Beijing caused uproar ahead of the Pacific Islands Forum

Spurred on by Chinese interest in the region, the United States will boost funding and establish two new embassies in the Pacific as it grows its footprint in the blue continent. On Wednesday, US Vice President Kamala Harris will virtually address Pacific Islands Forum members and announce new postings in...
FOREIGN POLICY
TechCrunch

China says closely following India’s raid of Vivo, warns of chilling impact on business confidence

The Enforcement Directorate, India’s anti-money laundering agency, earlier this week raided dozens of phone-maker Vivo’s operations and production sites across multiple states. In a statement to TechCrunch, Vivo said it was cooperating with Indian authorities. Wang Xiaojian, spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India Counsellor said China was following...
TECHNOLOGY
The Drive

First Flight For China’s H-20 Stealth Bomber Could Be Imminent: Report

Evidence is mounting that China’s highly anticipated next-generation stealth bomber is being readied to fly. China’s state-run media has dropped a strong hint that the first flight of the country’s long-awaited H-20, the next-generation bomber that’s expected to be a broad counterpart to America’s stealth bomber, could be imminent. An article, published yesterday in the Communist Party-affiliated Global Times newspaper reports that an official at the Chinese Flight Test Establishment, or CFTE, told visiting officials that China is preparing to conduct a flight test of a new aircraft. The remark is attributed to Ge Heping, the party chief of the CFTE, and the official visit is described as a “rally meeting … to mobilize personnel involved in the test.”
MILITARY
PBS NewsHour

China demands U.S. end military ‘collusion’ with Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China has demanded the U.S. cease military “collusion” with Taiwan during a virtual meeting between the joint chiefs of staff from the two countries whose relationship has grown increasingly fractious. Gen. Li Zuocheng told Gen. Mark Milley on Thursday that China had “no room...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy