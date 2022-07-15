Biden meets Saudi king with a handshake, state news agency photo shows

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden shook hands with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz when they met on Friday, an image published by the Saudi state news agency showed, at the start of a trip in which Washington wants to reset ties with the oil-producing kingdom.

Biden, who once said he wanted to make Saudi Arabia a "pariah" state, earlier greeted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with a fist bump shortly after his arrival on the visit, which U.S. officials said would include talks on human rights, one of the issues that have strained relations.

