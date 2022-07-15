ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden meets Saudi king with a handshake, state news agency photo shows

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden shook hands with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz when they met on Friday, an image published by the Saudi state news agency showed, at the start of a trip in which Washington wants to reset ties with the oil-producing kingdom.

Biden, who once said he wanted to make Saudi Arabia a "pariah" state, earlier greeted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with a fist bump shortly after his arrival on the visit, which U.S. officials said would include talks on human rights, one of the issues that have strained relations.

Reporting by Steve Holland, Aziz el Yaakoubi, Maha El Dahan, Jarrett Renshaw and Lilian Wagdy; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

stop the madness
3d ago

Those guys were probably cracking up the minute Biden wandered aimlessly out of the room , talking to himself.

stumpy dog
1d ago

midterms in 2024 we the people must remove all Democrats and liberals from office they are destroying our country they are embarrassing our country and the American people

Comments / 0

