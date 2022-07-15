ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Diamondbacks award college scholarship given to Peoria student

Peoria Independent
Peoria Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15aHxe_0gh0b4jN00

Community blood provider Vitalant announced that Sarah Wolff, of Peoria, is a recipient of the 2021-22 Spirit of Giving Scholarship.

The Vitalant Scholarship Program is designed to encourage and reward high school blood drive committee members for their efforts in stimulating interest and awareness about the blood supply at their school and in the community.

Sponsored by Arizona Diamondbacks, three outstanding Vitalant student blood drive leaders were each awarded $1,000 college scholarships on June 14 in celebration of World Blood Donor Day.

Congratulations are extended to all three Spirit of Giving Scholarship recipients:

• Wolff, Centennial High School;

• Ryan Thomas, of Page, Page High School;

• Katelynd Fabian, of Show Low, Show Low High School.

Wolff became involved with Centennial High School’s blood drive committee about four years ago during her freshman year. She was eager to get involved with her school’s Future Health Professionals Organization chapter because of the various community service activities the club organized, including blood drives.

Her first job as a member was to recruit as many blood donors as possible. Eventually, she evolved into the President of HOSA, as well as the head of the blood drive committee, because of her passion for the impact that blood drives have on patients.

In the fall, Wolff is heading to the University of Arizona to study pre-med. She is especially excited about joining the UArizona health care initiative MexZona, which consists of a variety of pre-health students who provide free medical clinics in Mexico.

“I feel very passionate about ensuring health care access to everyone, and this act of community services perfectly aligns with my goals,” Wolff said. “Additionally, my experiences in high school have allowed me to develop a passion for blood drives, so I plan to continue to volunteer at UArizona.

As the largest source of blood donations in the state, high school drives typically provide one out of every six blood donations given in Arizona.

“The accomplishments of the scholarship recipients are to be applauded, especially with the obstacles presented due to the impact of COVID-19,” said Sid Lewis, Vitalant southwest division vice president. “In spite of school closures and virtual learning, these student leaders worked hard to inspire people to put Arizona hospital patients first.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

Multiple Arizona cities ranked among nation’s sweatiest

PHOENIX — Arizona’s hot weather is described as “dry heat,” but that doesn’t stop the state from having some of the sweatiest cities in the nation. Among the largest 200 cities in the country, MyDatingAdviser.com found three Arizona cities rank among the top 25 where people sweat the most.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Most Influential Women: Lin Sue Flood, Hospice of the Valley

Az Business and AZRE magazines announced the publications’ lists of the Most Influential Women in Arizona of 2022, including Lin Sue Flood, director of community engagement, Hospice of the Valley. In celebration of the 11th anniversary of the Most Influential Women program, azbigmedia.com is profiling one of the Most Influential Women of 2022 each day leading up to the Most Influential Women of 2022 dinner and reception.
PHOENIX, AZ
Furniture Today

Potato Barn planting seeds in Phoenix’s West Valley

MESA, Ariz. — Arizona-based home furnishings retailer Potato Barn is adding another store in the greater Phoenix area according to reports from The Arizona Republic. The paper reports that Potato Barn will open a 100,000-square-foot building that will include a showroom, warehouse, administrative offices and manufacturing space near McDowell Road and Pebble Creek Parkway.
PHOENIX, AZ
profootballnetwork.com

ARIZONA CARDINALS 2022 SCHEDULE

02Sun, Sept. 18CardinalsRaidersAllegiant Stadiumhttps://ticketnetwork.lusg.net/mgv957Buy Tickets4:25 p.m.CBS. 03Sun, Sept. 25RamsCardinalsState Farm Stadiumhttps://ticketnetwork.lusg.net/6b10OGBuy Tickets4:25 p.m.FOX. 04Sun, Oct. 2 CardinalsPanthersBank of America Stadiumhttps://ticketnetwork.lusg.net/AoQxWKBuy Tickets4:05 p.m.FOX. 05Sun, Oct. 9 EaglesCardinalsState Farm Stadiumhttps://ticketnetwork.lusg.net/6b10OGBuy Tickets4:25 p.m.FOX. 06Sun, Oct. 16 CardinalsSeahawksLumen Fieldhttps://ticketnetwork.lusg.net/rnykajBuy Tickets4:05 p.m.FOX. 07Thu, Oct. 20 SaintsCardinalsState Farm Stadiumhttps://ticketnetwork.lusg.net/6b10OGBuy Tickets8:15 p.m.Amazon Prime. 08Sun, Oct. 30 CardinalsVikingsU.S....
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Peoria, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Sports
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

5 Famous Films That Were Shot Right Here In Arizona

From mesas and mountains to deserts and plateaus, Arizona has many different possibilities for movie makers to choose for filming locations. Here are five movies that you didn't know were filmed in Arizona:. Jerry Maguire. Though the whole movie wasn't filmed in Arizona, Jerry Maguire had many scenes shot at...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Thomas
santansun.com

Five candidates eyeing Chandler Unified board

It appears there will be five candidates on November’s ballot for the two available seats on the Chandler Unified School District Governing Board. Candidates had until Nov. 11 to file their nominating petitions with at least 400 valid signatures of registered voters to qualify. Incumbent Lara Bruner, and challengers Marilou Estes, Charlotte Golla, Kurt Rohrs and Patti Serrani all turned in more than enough signatures to qualify.
CHANDLER, AZ
12news.com

Monsoon storm cuts power overnight to thousands in the Valley

PHOENIX — A wild weekend across the Valley continues as another monsoon system makes its way across the Phoenix area. Track the system near you with the 12News interactive weather radar and see current traffic conditions here. Top developments. Tens of thousands of people lost power overnight, mainly near...
PHOENIX, AZ
themesatribune.com

Mesa spurs cable companies’ digital gold rush

In their pursuit of a fiber optic internet network in Mesa, considered by industry to be the next gold standard for digital connectivity, city leaders are putting their trust in the open market. The city has created a process for an unlimited number of companies to apply for licenses to...
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Pinal scrambles to fix QC ballot error

Pinal County election officials are taking responsibility for an error on early ballots that had already gone out into the mail to an unspecified number of Queen Creek and other municipalities’ voters. On July 12, Pinal County Elections Director David Frisk addressed a special session of the county Board...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Giving Blood#Blood Donors#Blood Drives#World Blood Donor Day#Centennial High School#Hosa#The University Of Arizona#Uarizona#Init
12news.com

Republican Arizona lawmaker threatens school funding 'war'

ARIZONA, USA — A veteran Republican state legislator is confirming the fears of some educators after he said legislators are prepared to retaliate against public schools if a petition drive is successful regarding school vouchers. State Senator David Livingston of Peoria (R) said there “would be war” if an...
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Phoenix Pride tickets to go on sale on Friday

PHOENIX — People who snatched up tickets to last year's Phoenix Pride Festival may get déjà vu when seeing this year's event prices. The 41st annual Phoenix Pride Festival, scheduled to be held in October, announced this year's admission price has been frozen at last year's rates, despite record-high inflation.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Former news anchor Kari Lake's bid to be Arizona's next governor

GILBERT, AZ — Kari Lake was the featured guest at candidate night at the United Patriot AZ meeting in Gilbert recently. The estimated crowd of 250 was more than usual according to the organizers. It was safe to say everyone in attendance knows who Kari Lake is. According to...
GILBERT, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Going to the dogs makes sense at this business

It seems like such a no-brainer, you have to wonder why someone didn’t think of the idea sooner: A cool place for dogs to play when the sun is hot and their coats won’t come off sounds perfect. Spencer Mak and his wife opened the state’s first indoor...
CHANDLER, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a motorcycle crash in Tempe (Tempe, AZ)

1 person dead after a motorcycle crash in Tempe (Tempe, AZ)Nationwide Report. On early Sunday morning, one person was killed following a two-vehicle collision in Tempe. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 6 a.m. on the intersection of Kyrene and Elliot Road. The early reports showed that a FedEx truck was traveling east and was turning to go north when it crashed into a motorcycle heading west [...]
TEMPE, AZ
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Phoenix, AZ — 30 Top Places!

An exciting desert city to visit is Phoenix for its attractions, shopping, and dining opportunities. Besides its brightly-lit nightclubs and stunning golf courses, you’ll have your pick from an eclectic food scene filled with delicious cuisines. Indeed, the Arizona capital boasts of flavors from classic American to the more...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Storms cause awning collapse at Mesa business, other damage around the Valley

Some people in Mesa still without power because of monsoon storms. Some neighborhoods in Mesa still don't have electricity as crews work to restore power following powerful monsoon storms. Thousands in Eloy, Arizona City without power after storm knocks out power lines. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. APS is estimating...
MESA, AZ
Greyson F

Award Winning Restaurant Forced to Close For Low Income Housing

A local restaurant has closed to make way for low income housing.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. There is no shortage of reasons behind restaurant closures. The hospitality industry continually faces an uphill battle, more so now than almost ever before. However, few restaurants decide to close up shop not because of poor sales or staffing problems, but for the betterment of the community.
PHOENIX, AZ
Peoria Independent

Peoria Independent

Peoria, AZ
931
Followers
1K+
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to the city of Peoria, Arizona, and covering the people, places and events that make it among the quickest-growing suburbs in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/peoria-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy