Diamondbacks award college scholarship given to Peoria student

Community blood provider Vitalant announced that Sarah Wolff, of Peoria, is a recipient of the 2021-22 Spirit of Giving Scholarship.

The Vitalant Scholarship Program is designed to encourage and reward high school blood drive committee members for their efforts in stimulating interest and awareness about the blood supply at their school and in the community.

Sponsored by Arizona Diamondbacks, three outstanding Vitalant student blood drive leaders were each awarded $1,000 college scholarships on June 14 in celebration of World Blood Donor Day.

Congratulations are extended to all three Spirit of Giving Scholarship recipients:

• Wolff, Centennial High School;

• Ryan Thomas, of Page, Page High School;

• Katelynd Fabian, of Show Low, Show Low High School.

Wolff became involved with Centennial High School’s blood drive committee about four years ago during her freshman year. She was eager to get involved with her school’s Future Health Professionals Organization chapter because of the various community service activities the club organized, including blood drives.

Her first job as a member was to recruit as many blood donors as possible. Eventually, she evolved into the President of HOSA, as well as the head of the blood drive committee, because of her passion for the impact that blood drives have on patients.

In the fall, Wolff is heading to the University of Arizona to study pre-med. She is especially excited about joining the UArizona health care initiative MexZona, which consists of a variety of pre-health students who provide free medical clinics in Mexico.

“I feel very passionate about ensuring health care access to everyone, and this act of community services perfectly aligns with my goals,” Wolff said. “Additionally, my experiences in high school have allowed me to develop a passion for blood drives, so I plan to continue to volunteer at UArizona.

As the largest source of blood donations in the state, high school drives typically provide one out of every six blood donations given in Arizona.

“The accomplishments of the scholarship recipients are to be applauded, especially with the obstacles presented due to the impact of COVID-19,” said Sid Lewis, Vitalant southwest division vice president. “In spite of school closures and virtual learning, these student leaders worked hard to inspire people to put Arizona hospital patients first.”