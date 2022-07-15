Adam Scott Joins Marvel’s ‘Madame Web’

Adam Scott , star of the TV show Parks and Recreation , will reportedly join Marvel’s Madame Webb , which will be produced by Sony Pictures. Here’s everything we know so far.

Adam Scott in ‘Madame Web’

Scott is the latest addition to the Marvel film Madame Web , reports Deadline . This new project comes right after his Emmy nomination for Severance . (Find out how much Brie Larson made for Captain Marvel .)

The ‘Madame Web’ cast

The Madame Web cast contains a group of talented actors. In addition to Scott, Deadline says the film will also feature Dakota Johnson, Isabela Merced, Celeste O’Connor, Tahar Rahim, Emma Roberts, and Sydney Sweeney.

What is Madame Web about? If you’re not familiar, Deadline gave readers the rundown. According to the publication, Madame Web is portrayed as an older woman with myasthenia gravis. She was put on a life-support system resembling a spider web.

Although Madame Web is part of the Marvel universe , she won’t be fighting any bad guys. Since she’s older and has a health condition, Madame Web doesn’t take part in any battles.

Deadline says there’s a possibility the film could focus on some other theme since Madame Web isn’t up to engaging in battles. “Insiders say that due to her psychic sensory powers, she is essentially Sony’s version of Doctor Strange ,” reports the publication. Right now, it is not known what role Scott will play.

Adam Scott’s movies and TV shows

One of Scott’s first acting roles was in a 1994 episode of the TV series Dead at 21 , in which he played the character Dan Bird. The following year, he appeared in an episode of ER titled “Full Moon, Saturday Night.”

One of Scott’s early movies was the 1996 film Hellraiser IV: Bloodline , in which he played the role of Jacques. Some of his other acting roles include appearances in Severance , Big Little Lies , and Hot Tub Time Machine 2 .

Adam Scott says he’s not good at work-life balance

During an interview with Stephen Colbert , Scott says he’s not good at balancing his work and personal life . He says on a scale of 1 to 10, he would give himself a score of 1 when it comes to having a balanced life. Scott jokes that he would have to set his phone on fire and put it in a drawer in order to have some kind of balance.

