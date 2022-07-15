ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

US House committee to consider assault weapons ban

By Kevin Dietsch
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WAFkG_0gh0apj800
Gun control activists at a rally near the US Capitol calling for a federal ban on assault weapons /GETTY IMAGES/Getty Images via AFP/File

A committee of the US House of Representatives is set to vote next week for the first time in nearly 20 years on a bill that would ban assault weapons.

"Our country has witnessed senseless killing after senseless killing and each time one fact has remained remarkably consistent -- the weapon of choice for mass slaughter is a high-powered assault weapon," Jerold Nadler, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said in a statement.

The Democrat from New York said the bill, which would ban the sale, import, manufacture or transfer of certain semi-automatic weapons, would be considered by the committee on Wednesday.

If the "Assault Weapons Ban of 2021" passes the Democratic-controlled committee it would go to the full House, where Democrats are in the majority.

It would be likely doomed to fail in the Senate, however.

Democrats have 50 seats in the 100-member Senate and 10 Republican votes would be needed to bring the measure to the floor.

Nadler said it is "beyond frightening and disturbing that a weapon that was designed as a tool of war has found its way into the hands of 18 year olds and onto our streets."

An 18-year-old in Texas killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24 using a semi-automatic rifle he purchased legally.

"Any weapon that allows for the quick and efficient slaughter of children in our schools has no place in our communities," Nadler said.

Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic speaker of the House, said there is "great support in our caucus for an assault weapons ban."

Congress passed a 10-year ban on assault rifles and certain high-capacity magazines in 1994.

But lawmakers let it expire in 2004 without renewing the ban and sales of those weapons have soared since then.

After the Uvalde massacre, President Joe Biden appealed to lawmakers to again ban assault rifles or at least raise the minimum age for buying them from 18 to 21.

But Republican lawmakers, who see such a restriction as going against the constitutional right to bear arms, have refused to go along with Biden's proposal.

Survivors of recent mass shootings and relatives of people killed in them pleaded with lawmakers at the US Capitol on Wednesday to ban the powerful assault weapons used in the attacks.

Comments / 12

JohnJohn48
3d ago

"A well regulated Militia being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms shall not be infringed." --Amendment II, Bill of Rights, U.S. Constitution, Ratified 15 December, 1791

Reply(1)
8
vern
3d ago

But they are not going to do anything to stop criminals that uses firearms that kill innocent children and innocent people.

Reply
8
Related
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Reason.com

This Lawsuit Says a Recent SCOTUS Decision Makes It Clear That 'Assault Weapon' Bans Are Unconstitutional

A federal lawsuit filed this week argues that the Supreme Court's recent ruling against New York's restrictions on public possession of firearms implies that the state's ban on "assault weapons" is likewise unconstitutional. The Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC) notes that the Court unambiguously rejected the "two-step analytical framework" that a federal appeals court applied when it upheld that law in 2015.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#Assault Weapons#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Us House#Getty Images Getty Images#Afp File A Committee#Democratic#Democrats#Senate#Republican
Business Insider

14 House Republicans, including Uvalde's congressman, voted to back the most significant new gun restrictions since the 1990s

The House passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, sending it to President Joe Biden's desk. 14 Republicans joined every Democrat in supporting new gun restrictions in the wake of several mass shootings. Most Republicans voted against the measure, citing the bill's "red flag" provisions. The House of Representatives passed the...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
International Business Times

U.S. Supreme Court Throws Out Rulings Upholding Gun Restrictions

On the heels of last week's landmark ruling expanding individual gun rights, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday threw out several lower court rulings that had upheld gun restrictions including bans on assault-style rifles in Maryland and large-capacity ammunition magazines in New Jersey and California. The actions by the justices...
MARYLAND STATE
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

With more than half of this year's competitive Senate matchups set, the overall electoral environment remains consistent: President Joe Biden's poor approval numbers, combined with a pervasive sense that the country is headed in the wrong direction, are weighing down Democrats looking to maintain control of Congress.
GEORGIA STATE
International Business Times

Biden Pushes To Ban Assault Weapons, Gets Heckled At Gun Violence Event

A man whose son was killed in the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, interrupted President Joe Biden's remarks at the White House on Monday during an event to herald the passage of the first major federal gun safety law in three decades. Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was murdered...
PARKLAND, FL
AFP

AFP

71K+
Followers
30K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy