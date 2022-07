MIDDLESEX — The 18th Middlesex Citizen Appreciation Day will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7 at the Middlesex Fire Hall, 5537 Water St. In 1992, Middlesex Town Historian Fred Harter was honored for his service to the Town of Middlesex. His successor as Historian, Stuart J. Mitchell, was recognized in 1997. In 2004, an annual Appreciation Day was instituted, sponsored by the Town of Middlesex, the Middlesex Heritage Group, and the Middlesex Hose Company. Since then, 53 citizens have been honored for their significant contributions to the town. A plaque bearing their names is displayed in the Middlesex Town Hall.

